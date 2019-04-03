New RU Screw Podcast Episode: The Rod

Max and Adam are back, delivering over an hour of premium-ish content. Mike's whereabouts are unknown. Rutgers Wrestling hype. Pat Hobbs' interview on that other Rutgers sports podcast. WE TALK RUTGERS FOOTBALL. Greg Schiano conspiracy theory! Wide ranging discussion about Rutgersfest. Adam sideswipes Tom Izzo. Max wonders why he hasn't received his share of the money. Wanker of the Week, a new segment. Girl Scout Cookies. Off topic thread of the week. Max gives real basketball analysis, for once. And much more. Enjoy! Or don't.