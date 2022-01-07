Football Off. Assistant headed to Sam Houston St as OC

Scarlet83 said:
I have no idea why you posted this. Can you write an explanation?
Knight Shift said:
Worst case scenario?
Guess ya didn't click the link lol.

Multiple sources tell FootballScoop that the veteran coach John Perry, after spending the 2021 season as an offensive assistant on Greg Schiano’s Rutgers staff, is expected to become the new offensive coordinator at Football Championship Subdivision powerhouse Sam Houston State.
 
Richard Schnyderite said:
Guess ya didn't click the link lol.

Oh, I clicked the link. And the Worst case scenario/we are doomed posts are a thing here.

BTW, this guy has a pretty good resume. Why does it seem he has not gone further in his career at this point? Maybe this is his first stepping stone to a P5 gig?
 
