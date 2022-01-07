Multiple sources tell FootballScoop that the veteran coach John Perry, after spending the 2021 season as an offensive assistant on Greg Schiano’s Rutgers staff, is expected to become the new offensive coordinator at Football Championship Subdivision powerhouse Sam Houston State.
