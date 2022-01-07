Richard Schnyderite said: Guess ya didn't click the link lol.



Multiple sources tell FootballScoop that the veteran coach John Perry, after spending the 2021 season as an offensive assistant on Greg Schiano’s Rutgers staff, is expected to become the new offensive coordinator at Football Championship Subdivision powerhouse Sam Houston State. Click to expand...

Oh, I clicked the link. And the Worst case scenario/we are doomed posts are a thing here.BTW, this guy has a pretty good resume. Why does it seem he has not gone further in his career at this point? Maybe this is his first stepping stone to a P5 gig?