Ranking the B1G stadiums from worst to best

Via our friends at the Michigan site. Do you agree or disagree?
We've ranked all 14 Big Ten stadiums based on the stadium itself, game experience, and things to do around campus.
This list is such garbage. I've literally been to all, and when you start making up crap it's just a joke.
Bottom of Barrel in order
#14 Northwestern, it's a dump
#13 Purdue, it feels like a group of 5 stadium
#12 Beaver Stadium, it's large and when full it looks great because you can't tell how shitty it is. It looks like an erector set. People have to stop saying it's awesome because the PSU team is good and fans are great.
#11 Indiana, just another garbage stadium they claim is better with renovations. looks like a old greek amphitheater.
These are all interchangeable
#10 Illinois, great if you like a 1920 style box design, but still in good condition
#9 Byrd Stadium, great when full see vs. Iowa or PSU, it's lopsided and ugly when empty which is a lot, stadium is in good condition.
#9 Rutgers, kinda a box, kinda oval, nothing special, nothing really bad either
#7 MSU, Again, nice size, decent condition, nothing special here either
Top ones in order
#5 Minnesota, this stadium is well built great sightlines, and new, it's shit on cause its Minnesota
#4 Nebraska, big clean nicely built and iconic
#3 Iowa, Just well done and kids hospital and large, good shape
#1/#2 Michigan/Ohio State both iconic, both large, both have their own style and anyone would be happy to have them.