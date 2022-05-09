Ranking the B1G stadiums from worst to best

I’ve been to the Big House, Camp Randall, Maryland and SHI. There is no question that SHI is the worst of the lot. The stadium environment , student sections, band, and game day experience are inferior and the concessions are just awful. It is a SHItty stadium. And it is rarely full. That should (?) change if they start winning. RU has a long way to go on the gridiron and in and around the stadium to rival their conference mates.

Maryland is a close second on the poor side.Not someplace I would rush back to. I spent two years in graduate school in Madison before they upgraded the stadium and even back then it was a great game day experience, I’ve been to a game at the Big House every year over the last 25 years ( my daughter went to grad school there and married a UM undergraduate whose family has season tickets on the 50). Seen some great games there, day and night, and have to agree that it is a great game day experience. They know how to handle the huge crowds with ease . Being right on campus, like UW, adds to the college game experience, unlike the sterile professional football stadium environments.

I’ve also been to Autzen Stadium quite a few times and the Ducks put on a great show in a great setting. And it gets very loud. UW stadium, right on Lake Washington, is a great venue. Upper deck is very steep so the site lines are great.

I hated the Coliseum in LA ; size isn’t everything. Cal Stadium was a shithole. The Rose Bowl is in a beautiful setting but access was difficult and site lines were awful. UCLA fans are unenthusiastic.

My daughter went to Penn and visits to Franklin Field were a march back in time. You could feel the history. Harvard Stadium and the Yale Bowl were pretty awful, even if historic.

Michie Stadium might be my all time favorite. Watching the Brave Old Army team overlooking the Hudson is a bucket list experience.
 
I’ve been to the Big House, Camp Randall, Maryland and SHI. There is no question that SHI is the worst of the lot. The stadium environment , student sections, band, and game day experience are inferior and the concessions are just awful. It is a SHItty stadium. And it is rarely full. That should (?) change if they start winning. RU has a long way to go on the gridiron and in and around the stadium to rival their conference mates.

Maryland is a close second on the poor side.Not someplace I would rush back to. I spent two years in graduate school in Madison before they upgraded the stadium and even back then it was a great game day experience, I’ve been to a game at the Big House every year over the last 25 years ( my daughter went to grad school there and married a UM undergraduate whose family has season tickets on the 50). Seen some great games there, day and night, and have to agree that it is a great game day experience. They know how to handle the huge crowds with ease . Being right on campus, like UW, adds to the college game experience, unlike the sterile professional football stadium environments.

I’ve also been to Autzen Stadium quite a few times and the Ducks put on a great show in a great setting. And it gets very loud. UW stadium, right on Lake Washington, is a great venue. Upper deck is very steep so the site lines are great.

I hated the Coliseum in LA ; size isn’t everything. Cal Stadium was a shithole. The Rose Bowl is in a beautiful setting but access was difficult and site lines were awful. UCLA fans are unenthusiastic.

My daughter went to Penn and visits to Franklin Field were a march back in time. You could feel the history. Harvard Stadium and the Yale Bowl were pretty awful, even if historic.

Michie Stadium might be my all time favorite. Watching the Brave Old Army team overlooking the Hudson is a bucket list experience.
Michie particularly in October. All time - everyone should do once.
 
I’ve been to the Big House, Camp Randall, Maryland and SHI. There is no question that SHI is the worst of the lot. The stadium environment , student sections, band, and game day experience are inferior and the concessions are just awful. It is a SHItty stadium. And it is rarely full. That should (?) change if they start winning. RU has a long way to go on the gridiron and in and around the stadium to rival their conference mates.

Maryland is a close second on the poor side.Not someplace I would rush back to. I spent two years in graduate school in Madison before they upgraded the stadium and even back then it was a great game day experience, I’ve been to a game at the Big House every year over the last 25 years ( my daughter went to grad school there and married a UM undergraduate whose family has season tickets on the 50). Seen some great games there, day and night, and have to agree that it is a great game day experience. They know how to handle the huge crowds with ease . Being right on campus, like UW, adds to the college game experience, unlike the sterile professional football stadium environments.

I’ve also been to Autzen Stadium quite a few times and the Ducks put on a great show in a great setting. And it gets very loud. UW stadium, right on Lake Washington, is a great venue. Upper deck is very steep so the site lines are great.

I hated the Coliseum in LA ; size isn’t everything. Cal Stadium was a shithole. The Rose Bowl is in a beautiful setting but access was difficult and site lines were awful. UCLA fans are unenthusiastic.

My daughter went to Penn and visits to Franklin Field were a march back in time. You could feel the history. Harvard Stadium and the Yale Bowl were pretty awful, even if historic.

Michie Stadium might be my all time favorite. Watching the Brave Old Army team overlooking the Hudson is a bucket list experience.
I actually disagree, if we are going by aesthetics and atmosphere. I think SHI is better than Maryland Stadium (although the last time I was in it was for graduation, and the white platforms on the field were so bright that I could barely open my eyes, since I forgot my sunglasses).

But more importantly, I don't evaluate these as if this was the NFL. I prefer college stadiums to be quirky, asymmetrical, grungy and idiosyncratic if that's how they naturally evolved...
 
I mean are they ranking atmospheres or stadiums.

Beaver stadium is an absolute dump. Sure it’s twice the size, but its run down IMO
 
List is decent

I'd put the SHOE over Beaver Stadium and Nebby over Sconnie
Indiana at 8 is way too high, and Ryan Field is easily the worst of the bunch

We're also above Maryland IMO
To get higher, simply put some bricks around the outside of SHI so it doesn't look like an erector set / bad little kid lego creation
 
How many times over the past 8 years has someone posted something denigrating the Rutgers stadium, surroundings, game day atmosphere , lack of game day attendance ? Started with the end of Flood and the start of Ash eras. That will change WHEN we begin to consistently compete and beat our lovable B1G brothers. Sad that this came from someone who used to be full gung ho Rutgers and an alum no less. There were many reasons for being so far behind however me thinks we will be a thorn in the side of many of those in this conference we now reside. Trust me most of us know the story and history. What the author on the site should be well aware of and understand.
 
How many times over the past 8 years has someone posted something denigrating the Rutgers stadium, surroundings, game day atmosphere , lack of game day attendance ? Started with the end of Flood and the start of Ash eras. That will change WHEN we begin to consistently compete and beat our lovable B1G brothers. Sad that this came from someone who used to be full gung ho Rutgers and an alum no less. There were many reasons for being so far behind however me thinks we will be a thorn in the side of many of those in this conference we now reside. Trust me most of us know the story and history. What the author on the site should be well aware of and understand.
Remember, most of these so called journalists didn’t want us in the first place because they grew up in a Big Ten without Rutgers, Maryland, and Nebraska. Heck, some of them without State Penn. In general, State Penn fans say it took about 20 years to be accepted. We are halfway there. Be concerned about what New Jerseyans think of New Jersey’s Teams and their State University, not what some “writer” at the Flint Ledger Times Journal writes about us because he has an agenda.
 
As I said on the premium boards I’m just posting this here because I found it interesting and thought it could spark an intriguing debate to see where you guys would rank the stadiums 1 through 14.
 
The guy who wrote the piece, Trevor McCue, is a RUTGERS alum?
 
Rich you would be correct had this not been something which never came up over the past 7-8 years. What it does say is quite true and for the most part our posters know the reasons why. Time and money will fix that issue along with the football program doing what many other RU sports have done this past year... WIN. What do most Rutgers alums and fans think about SHI stadium. When it’s full there is no better place to play and be …a rocking , explosion of what New Jersey football is all about.
 
No …the guy who posted the question we know him well. The young man who oversees two sites ( PSU & RU) one of which shows no respect for. Rutgers. As the owner and director and an alum perhaps a defense of what is really taking place On The Banks would help change at least the perspective outside of New Jersey. Promotion is a B1G part in our acceptance. The late Alex Chilton ( The Box Tops) in 1968 once told me , “ it’s all in the promotion… you need a guy who has that especially in the music business.” It’s one of the reasons we have a chance to those higher visions of success.
 
Yeah I mean our stadium is pretty bleh. The bathroom situation isn't good and whoever runs the logistics does a terrible job. Trying to get into the stadium during a sell out is just embarrassingly inefficient.

On the other hand, the atmosphere outside the stadium for tailgating is pretty good. That part of Busch is really nice. Way better than the experience inside the stadium.
 
The article had some bias. But first thing that caught my eye was calling our stadium a bland corporate stadium. Yes, consessions and bathrooms suck but the stadium itself is a mid sized college stadium.
I don’t think it should grade well on the list but I think he called it that because of the corporate name and it being NJ.
now- if the writer was here for 2014 Mich or PSU games in person, that may have made him think different.
 
Taking out the hill took away a lot of the charm of the stadium. Think of UVA's stadium without the hill, Wake Forrest or Navy without the grass. I understood the need for more revenue / seats, but thought they could have extended 144 and 101 (like in the original plans), and done a few other things to get up near 50k.
 
Do we write off the past 3 years based upon Covid 19 restrictions. Bathrooms , food concessions, entry issues into the stadium prior to game as for tailgating personally I feel it’s pretty good. Nothing is uncorrectable at this point … just need $$$$.
 
This list is such garbage. I've literally been to all, and when you start making up crap it's just a joke.

Bottom of Barrel in order
#14 Northwestern, it's a dump
#13 Purdue, it feels like a group of 5 stadium
#12 Beaver Stadium, it's large and when full it looks great because you can't tell how shitty it is. It looks like an erector set. People have to stop saying it's awesome because the PSU team is good and fans are great.
#11 Indiana, just another garbage stadium they claim is better with renovations. looks like a old greek amphitheater.

These are all interchangeable
#10 Illinois, great if you like a 1920 style box design, but still in good condition
#9 Byrd Stadium, great when full see vs. Iowa or PSU, it's lopsided and ugly when empty which is a lot, stadium is in good condition.
#9 Rutgers, kinda a box, kinda oval, nothing special, nothing really bad either
#7 MSU, Again, nice size, decent condition, nothing special here either

Top ones in order
#5 Minnesota, this stadium is well built great sightlines, and new, it's shit on cause its Minnesota
#4 Nebraska, big clean nicely built and iconic
#3 Iowa, Just well done and kids hospital and large, good shape

#1/#2 Michigan/Ohio State both iconic, both large, both have their own style and anyone would be happy to have them.
 
Also why does Nittanynation emails get sent to us. Have gotten several of them. I know you run both sites but think you have the email chains confused.
don't want to see Penn state message boards spam in my inbox
 
I agree that tailgating at RU is better than at a lot of those on the list, even the Big House, which is why many forego entering the stadium for the game. Rutgers has been at this game longer than anybody else but it is remarkable how devoid of “tradition” game day is. Students still don’t don’t know how to do a good “RU chant”.

I would still take SHI on a Saturday at noon than any pro stadium on Sunday.
 
The article had some bias. But first thing that caught my eye was calling our stadium a bland corporate stadium. Yes, consessions and bathrooms suck but the stadium itself is a mid sized college stadium.
I don’t think it should grade well on the list but I think he called it that because of the corporate name and it being NJ.
now- if the writer was here for 2014 Mich or PSU games in person, that may have made him think different
 
This list is such garbage. I've literally been to all, and when you start making up crap it's just a joke.

Bottom of Barrel in order
#14 Northwestern, it's a dump
#13 Purdue, it feels like a group of 5 stadium
#12 Beaver Stadium, it's large and when full it looks great because you can't tell how shitty it is. It looks like an erector set. People have to stop saying it's awesome because the PSU team is good and fans are great.
#11 Indiana, just another garbage stadium they claim is better with renovations. looks like a old greek amphitheater.

These are all interchangeable
#10 Illinois, great if you like a 1920 style box design, but still in good condition
#9 Byrd Stadium, great when full see vs. Iowa or PSU, it's lopsided and ugly when empty which is a lot, stadium is in good condition.
#9 Rutgers, kinda a box, kinda oval, nothing special, nothing really bad either
#7 MSU, Again, nice size, decent condition, nothing special here either

Top ones in order
#5 Minnesota, this stadium is well built great sightlines, and new, it's shit on cause its Minnesota
#4 Nebraska, big clean nicely built and iconic
#3 Iowa, Just well done and kids hospital and large, good shape

#1/#2 Michigan/Ohio State both iconic, both large, both have their own style and anyone would be happy to have them.
Pretty much spot on. Someone else later on brought up our tailgating- non Covid years- ranked way up there. Always a great fun scene
 
If it does, we know who to blame.

And @superfan01, is that true about the emails? Has it happened before or is it just recently?
 
For those who may have never witnessed a game at West Point, it's important to remember that it's the totality of the circumstance that makes a game day at Army a bucket list experience. As a venue, Michie Stadium, itself, leaves a lot to be desired. The view from the stands is, of course, spectacular. But, you only see that view from the stands on the west side of the stadium because the stands on the east resemble those of high school stadium and the open space to the north is undeveloped.

Michie is tiny. It's difficult to access on every level--everything from getting on campus (West Point is, of course, a military base), to navigating the confusing labyrinth of roads beyond the gate, to parking (no joke only generals, politicians or Army royalty park close) to actually entering the stadium (some of the longest lines I've ever experienced in college football). Once inside the stadium, be prepared for tight quarters behind the stands with limited concessions and facilities. And don't forget, the entire campus is built on the side of a small mountain. So, either be prepared for long steep walks or long lines for rides on high school buses.

Game Day at West Point is most definitely a bucket list experience for any college football fan. But, it's an experience that requires commitment and patience. For anyone considering going, plan accordingly. Purchase tickets and consider parking options in advance. Get there early (lots open 6 hours before kickoff or park by the museum outside the Thayer Gate); see the Cadet Review on The Plain (3 hours before kickoff); be online to get into Michie 1 hour before kickoff; be in your seats 30 minutes prior to kickoff (not to be missed Cadet entrance, National Anthem, parachute demo and any fly-overs start 20 minutes before kick-off).

If you're interested in a visit to West Point, just be ready for Michie's limitations. And, if you're going while the leaves are at their peak, expect a lackluster opponent (for 2022, it's Colgate, games against big name opponents are generally in November after the leaves are long gone). Also, don't forget, it's an army base. So, don't expect scalpers, unlicensed vendors or tolerance of any BS, including excessive drinking, use of weed (still illegal on federal property) or generally acting like an asshole (BC, UConn or Wisconsin fans, etc.). But, if you prepare and understand the logistics, Game Day at West Point can be an amazing experience.
 
For those who may have never witnessed a game at West Point, it's important to remember that it's the totality of the circumstance that makes a game day at Army a bucket list experience. As a venue, Michie Stadium, itself, leaves a lot to be desired. The view from the stands is, of course, spectacular. But, you only see that view from the stands on the west side of the stadium because the stands on the east resemble those of high school stadium and the open space to the north is undeveloped.

Michie is tiny. It's difficult to access on every level--everything from getting on campus (West Point is, of course, a military base), to navigating the confusing labyrinth of roads beyond the gate, to parking (no joke only generals, politicians or Army royalty park close) to actually entering the stadium (some of the longest lines I've ever experienced in college football). Once inside the stadium, be prepared for tight quarters behind the stands with limited concessions and facilities. And don't forget, the entire campus is built on the side of a small mountain. So, either be prepared for long steep walks or long lines for rides on high school buses.

Game Day at West Point is most definitely a bucket list experience for any college football fan. But, it's an experience that requires commitment and patience. For anyone considering going, plan accordingly. Purchase tickets and consider parking options in advance. Get there early (lots open 6 hours before kickoff or park by the museum outside the Thayer Gate); see the Cadet Review on The Plain (3 hours before kickoff); be online to get into Michie 1 hour before kickoff; be in your seats 30 minutes prior to kickoff (not to be missed Cadet entrance, National Anthem, parachute demo and any fly-overs start 20 minutes before kick-off).

If you're interested in a visit to West Point, just be ready for Michie's limitations. And, if you're going while the leaves are at their peak, expect a lackluster opponent (for 2022, it's Colgate, games against big name opponents are generally in November after the leaves are long gone). Also, don't forget, it's an army base. So, don't expect scalpers, unlicensed vendors or tolerance of any BS, including excessive drinking, use of weed (still illegal on federal property) or generally acting like an asshole (BC, UConn or Wisconsin fans, etc.). But, if you prepare and understand the logistics, Game Day at West Point can be an amazing experience.
Well done. As an alternative to the cadet review (which everyone should see once) you can hike up to Fort Putnam, a short distance from the stadium, which is a historic site of a circa 1800 fort with even better view than from the stadium. And when you say "Army royalty" it includes old grads, even if they never made general because alum seating is strictly by seniority.
 
Don’t agree. Rutgers is too low. The stadium itself isn’t spectacular and the concessions were never that great but the overall game day experience should place it higher on the list. Tailgating is great, lots of open space. It’s too bad they couldn’t maintain the hill with the cannon somehow while still closing the formerly open end zone which would have added a bit of character. The crowds will be back as the team improves and wins..
 
Bathrooms and concessions are the only real problem with our stadium. The atmosphere for big games, especially night games is electric.

Beyond that, I'd like to see the exterior facade on the sides covered with some brickwork, and the west side open mezzanne decks filled in with corporate boxes, that along with adding bathrooms would make it just about perfect IMO.
 
And some better lighting.
 
What makes a great stadium? The (new) Yankee Stadium has all the bells and whistles but it will never be the (old) Yankee Stadium to me. It's a cold, sterile environment.

I couldn't care less if a stadium has the best concessions or is closest to the highway or whatever. If you're ranking a stadium based on how great it feels to be there rooting for your team, well then - I'd say that SHI is pretty good. It isn't great. But, it's better than most. And, if you go back to that night in 2006, then I'd say it was a GREAT place. Maybe even the best.
 
