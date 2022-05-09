Ranking the B1G stadiums from worst to best

For those who may have never witnessed a game at West Point, it's important to remember that it's the totality of the circumstance that makes a game day at Army a bucket list experience. As a venue, Michie Stadium, itself, leaves a lot to be desired. The view from the stands is, of course, spectacular. But, you only see that view from the stands on the west side of the stadium because the stands on the east resemble those of high school stadium and the open space to the north is undeveloped.



Michie is tiny. It's difficult to access on every level--everything from getting on campus (West Point is, of course, a military base), to navigating the confusing labyrinth of roads beyond the gate, to parking (no joke only generals, politicians or Army royalty park close) to actually entering the stadium (some of the longest lines I've ever experienced in college football). Once inside the stadium, be prepared for tight quarters behind the stands with limited concessions and facilities. And don't forget, the entire campus is built on the side of a small mountain. So, either be prepared for long steep walks or long lines for rides on high school buses.



Game Day at West Point is most definitely a bucket list experience for any college football fan. But, it's an experience that requires commitment and patience. For anyone considering going, plan accordingly. Purchase tickets and consider parking options in advance. Get there early (lots open 6 hours before kickoff or park by the museum outside the Thayer Gate); see the Cadet Review on The Plain (3 hours before kickoff); be online to get into Michie 1 hour before kickoff; be in your seats 30 minutes prior to kickoff (not to be missed Cadet entrance, National Anthem, parachute demo and any fly-overs start 20 minutes before kick-off).



If you're interested in a visit to West Point, just be ready for Michie's limitations. And, if you're going while the leaves are at their peak, expect a lackluster opponent (for 2022, it's Colgate, games against big name opponents are generally in November after the leaves are long gone). Also, don't forget, it's an army base. So, don't expect scalpers, unlicensed vendors or tolerance of any BS, including excessive drinking, use of weed (still illegal on federal property) or generally acting like an asshole (BC, UConn or Wisconsin fans, etc.). But, if you prepare and understand the logistics, Game Day at West Point can be an amazing experience.