FB Recruiting RFootball lands Colorado State transfer OL Mike Ciaffoni

Richard Schnyderite

Richard Schnyderite

Hall of Famer
Staff
Mar 21, 2016
South Amboy, NJ

Mike Ciaffoni - Football - Colorado State University Athletics

Mike Ciaffoni (54) Defensive Line - Before CSU: Appeared in two games at Boston College in 2019 and redshirted ... Did not appear in a game for the Eagles in 2020. HS/Misc.:
csurams.com csurams.com
csurams.com

Offensive Line Shows Growth With Moving Parts - Colorado State University Athletics

For Mike Ciaffoni, the past two weeks have been a bit different, giving him a touch of an identity crisis. During the bye week, he went from banging heads with the offensive line to banging heads alongside of them.
csurams.com csurams.com


rutgers.rivals.com

TheKnightReport - Colorado State transfer OL Ciaffoni 'always dreamed of' Rutgers pledge

Rutgers legacy and former Colorado State OL Mike Ciaffoni details his commitment to the Scarlet Knights.
rutgers.rivals.com rutgers.rivals.com
 
Reactions: HeavenUniv., Coon73 and Knight Shift
A

AreYouNUTS

Legend
Aug 1, 2001
RUBOB72 said:
Want his brother Nick Ciaffoni as well is he still available ?
He was already offered a PWO spot IIRC. Knew his their dad, a tad, while in school. Want to say he was the guy who played with 2 broken forearms, for part of a season, under Graber? Could be wrong.
 
AreYouNUTS

Legend
Aug 1, 2001
S

superfan01

All American
May 29, 2003
I love when these oline recruits take pictures. And they are standing next to an oline coach who is usually a former oline player and a beast himself. And these kids look normal or even small.
but then you see them next to a normal person and they are monsters. You forgot how big they are.
 
Reactions: HeavenUniv., Plum Street and yesrutgers01
MADHAT1

MADHAT1

Hall of Famer
Apr 1, 2003
might be seeing his younger brother Nick a 6-3 260pounds OG class of 2022 recruit look Rutgers way now that big brother has arrived
I believe ,Nick already committed to the Rams, but that was so he could play with his brother.
If that's still his desire, the transfer portal is waiting if Rutgers feels he can help the OL.
Rivals.com list Nick as unranked .
So Colorado State might be where he plays , since that they offered and he committed
 
RUBOB72

Heisman Winner
Aug 5, 2004
AreYouNUTS said:
He was already offered a PWO spot IIRC. Knew his their dad, a tad, while in school. Want to say he was the guy who played with 2 broken forearms, for part of a season, under Graber? Could be wrong.
Father was a good player. Is he the Ciaffoni now CEO at a mega Pharnacrutical?
 
Plum Street

Heisman Winner
Jun 21, 2009
Nice get . More help on the offensive line .
For all the vedral haters , one of the reasons why the leash was so long even when he looked terrible was because the coaches knew the offensive line was more terrible
 
AreYouNUTS

Legend
Aug 1, 2001
MADHAT1 said:
might be seeing his younger brother Nick a 6-3 260pounds OG class of 2022 recruit look Rutgers way now that big brother has arrived
I believe ,Nick already committed to the Rams, but that was so he could play with his brother.
If that's still his desire, the transfer portal is waiting if Rutgers feels he can help the OL.
Rivals.com list Nick as unranked .
So Colorado State might be where he plays , since that they offered and he committed
As I stated above Nick was already offered a PWO spot by Schiano.
 
mildone

mildone

Hall of Famer
Dec 19, 2011
Plum Street said:
Nice get . More help on the offensive line .
For all the vedral haters , one of the reasons why the leash was so long even when he looked terrible was because the coaches knew the offensive line was more terrible
Yep. And when we had good OL protection, like in the Delaware game, Vedral looked lots better. You could stick any college QB behind a poor OL and that QB will not have a ton of success.

Which is why GS and crew are pulling in so many OL. It's probably the weakest group on the team at the moment and probably the most responsible for our poor offensive output this season.

The good news is the kids there got better during the season, I think. Plus all the recruits and some transfers. Should be better next year.
 
phs73rc77gsm83

Senior
Gold Member
Aug 11, 2011
AreYouNUTS said:
He was already offered a PWO spot IIRC. Knew his their dad, a tad, while in school. Want to say he was the guy who played with 2 broken forearms, for part of a season, under Graber? Could be wrong.
Yes, his dad played under Graber. Was a good, tough player.
 
mdk01

Heisman Winner
Aug 18, 2011
Lincoln-Sudbury used to be considered one of the better lacrosse schools in New England. Wonder if he played.
 
1984

1984

Hall of Famer
Aug 9, 2001
mildone said:
And when we had good OL protection, like in the Delaware game, Vedral looked lots better. You could stick any college QB behind a poor OL and that QB will not have a ton of success.
First sentence: LOL..UD ranked 45th in FCS Team Passing Defensive Efficiency
Second Sentence: yes.

www.ncaa.com

NCAA College Football FCS current team Stats | NCAA.com

Discover the current NCAA FCS Football leaders in every stats category, as well as historic leaders.
www.ncaa.com www.ncaa.com
 
Reactions: fg7321
1984

1984

Hall of Famer
Aug 9, 2001
mildone said:
Whatever they may be ranked, Vedral and the OL had a better game against them then most other teams we played this season.
you would hope so given they are FCS at home and ten of the other are P5.
 
