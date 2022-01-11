Richard Schnyderite
Mike Ciaffoni - Football - Colorado State University Athletics
Mike Ciaffoni (54) Defensive Line - Before CSU: Appeared in two games at Boston College in 2019 and redshirted ... Did not appear in a game for the Eagles in 2020. HS/Misc.:
csurams.com
Offensive Line Shows Growth With Moving Parts - Colorado State University Athletics
For Mike Ciaffoni, the past two weeks have been a bit different, giving him a touch of an identity crisis. During the bye week, he went from banging heads with the offensive line to banging heads alongside of them.
csurams.com
TheKnightReport - Colorado State transfer OL Ciaffoni 'always dreamed of' Rutgers pledge
Rutgers legacy and former Colorado State OL Mike Ciaffoni details his commitment to the Scarlet Knights.
rutgers.rivals.com
Last edited by a moderator: