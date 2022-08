Plum Street said: Well, the coaches clearly don’t respect his play enough to “name” him the starter. Click to expand...

It's more gamesmanship than anything else..but I'm pretty confident Greg doesn't think he's fooling BC by not naming a starter...I'm sure they've been preparing for Vedral all along, but GS still wants to leave the 'air of mystique' by not officially going on record with NV as the starter and forcing BC to prep for Simon and especially Wimsatt since his running ability force the defense to completely change their approach..smart move on his part but im sure Hafley sees right through it