Football RFootball vs. Nebraska MOVED to Oct. 7th (Friday Night)

FLK47kjWQAILwWg
 
e5fdny said:
Exactly…

Short week after tOSU on the road while Nebraska has Indy at home.
This scheduling change sucks. I could see them moving after a bye week to a Friday night but after a road game at OSU no less giving us a short week, what a kick in the balls.
 
e5fdny said:
Exactly…

Short week after tOSU on the road while Nebraska has Indy at home.
koleszar said:
This scheduling change sucks. I could see them moving after a bye week to a Friday night but after a road game at OSU no less giving us a short week, what a kick in the balls.
I'll drive!

I don't see the big deal. It hurts Nebraska as much as Rutgers. They have to travel early to get to Piscataway.

BTW, Nebraska's season opener against Northwestern is in Dublin, Ireland on August 27. And they don't have a short week for their following game.
 
agree with the 👎 on this one! Hopefully Ill be working remotely still and won't be as big a deal as having to leave early from the nyc office. I know it's TV deals but you can't tell me that conversations from AD's, conference, etc can't be had to push plans in one direction or the other between multiple options.
 
Not crazy about it, but other than last year when the schedule was all screwed up, have we had any Friday night league games at home? I don't remember any.
 
koleszar said:
This scheduling change sucks. I could see them moving after a bye week to a Friday night but after a road game at OSU no less giving us a short week, what a kick in the balls.
Nebraska needs all the help they can get. Let's beat them and send Frosty packing.
 
RUPete said:
The problem is that it's something the league wants to do and others have taken their turn already.
Quick cursory check of the B1G schedule shows Nebraska has two Friday night games. BOTH away. Iowa is their other one.

Man, they made that B1G 💩 list. Not one I’d like to be on.
 
RUPete said:
The problem is that it's something the league wants to do and others have taken their turn already.
yeah i get it...just selfishly sucks that it happens to be a home RU game I realize many on this board are retired or of the 'just take off' mindset, but thurs/fri games are pretty tough for people who work. guessing when we get to an OSU level we won't have to worry about taking a turn on Fridays.
 
Tango Two said:
The Big Ten plans to hold six Friday games a year for the next five seasons after this one, all for broadcast by ESPN, Fox, or the in-house Big Ten Network.

www.sbnation.com

The Big Ten has Friday games now. Coaches aren’t happy.

www.sbnation.com www.sbnation.com
From the article:
"That total is down to four, with Maryland and Northwestern scrapping plans to host them."

Don't we have the gravitas to scrap such plans too? Or will that hurt our chances of having one of our players being named Big Ten player of week? 🙄

Coaches who spoke out against the plan in 2017:

At Big Ten Media Days in July, Friday night games got little love.

Maryland coach DJ Durkin:
Rutgers coach Chris Ash:

Tom Allen is still around.
 
As others have mentioned this should have a much bigger effect on Nebraska. Short weeks for a traveling team suck. They will effectively lose 2 practice where the home team only loses one. Assuming they will travel Wednesday night early Thursday morning. Only allows for Monday/Tuesday of full practice and game preparation.
 
e5fdny said:
Quick cursory check of the B1G schedule shows Nebraska has two Friday night games. BOTH away. Iowa is their other one.

Man, they made that B1G 💩 list. Not one I’d like to be on.
Yeah, it seems that way. I forgot about everything that went down last year with them and the league.
 
Knight Shift said:
From the article:
"That total is down to four, with Maryland and Northwestern scrapping plans to host them."

Don't we have the gravitas to scrap such plans too? Or will that hurt our chances of having one of our players being named Big Ten player of week? 🙄

Coaches who spoke out against the plan in 2017:

At Big Ten Media Days in July, Friday night games got little love.

Maryland coach DJ Durkin:
Rutgers coach Chris Ash:

Tom Allen is still around.
But Maryland did one last year with Iowa, no? That could have been their justification.
 
I've said before I don't mind if it was LDW and would sign up for that every season.
 
e5fdny said:
I've said before I don't mind if it was LDW and would sign up for that every season.
I don't see LDW being a problem. And if they tried to match up teams coming off bye weeks the negative effects for the teams would be minimized. Who did Nebraska insult?
 
RUPete said:
Yeah, it seems that way. I forgot about everything that went down last year with them and the league.
When i was reading some old articles about the friday games i saw Minnesota had 3 once a season or two ago (i think 1 away/2home). so i guess im happy we're not in that situation!
 
