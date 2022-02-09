Richard Schnyderite
Exactly…
We have no say. Television tells us when to play
Short week after tOSU on the road while Nebraska has Indy at home.
This scheduling change sucks. I could see them moving after a bye week to a Friday night but after a road game at OSU no less giving us a short week, what a kick in the balls.
Not ideal but since my daughter is at UMD and they host Purdue on the 8th, I'll probably take a ride and attend two Big 10 games inside of 24 hours.
Beautiful night for a Blackout Game!!!!! Best uniform in all of football!!!
Yes, new twist for 2022 season. Everyone will get their own unique uniform design for this year's blackout!!
haha let's leave Friday nights for HS football in Texas.
Nebraska needs all the help they can get. Let's beat them and send Frosty packing.
The problem is that it's something the league wants to do and others have taken their turn already.
Quick cursory check of the B1G schedule shows Nebraska has two Friday night games. BOTH away. Iowa is their other one.
yeah i get it...just selfishly sucks that it happens to be a home RU game I realize many on this board are retired or of the 'just take off' mindset, but thurs/fri games are pretty tough for people who work. guessing when we get to an OSU level we won't have to worry about taking a turn on Fridays.
From the article:The Big Ten plans to hold six Friday games a year for the next five seasons after this one, all for broadcast by ESPN, Fox, or the in-house Big Ten Network.
Yeah, it seems that way. I forgot about everything that went down last year with them and the league.Quick cursory check of the B1G schedule shows Nebraska has two Friday night games. BOTH away. Iowa is their other one.
Man, they made that B1G 💩 list. Not one I’d like to be on.
But Maryland did one last year with Iowa, no? That could have been their justification.From the article:
"That total is down to four, with Maryland and Northwestern scrapping plans to host them."
Don't we have the gravitas to scrap such plans too? Or will that hurt our chances of having one of our players being named Big Ten player of week? 🙄
Coaches who spoke out against the plan in 2017:
At Big Ten Media Days in July, Friday night games got little love.
Maryland coach DJ Durkin:
Rutgers coach Chris Ash:
Tom Allen is still around.
You are correct.
They always play iowa on that Friday.

Man, they made that B1G 💩 list. Not one I'd like to be on.
Man, they made that B1G 💩 list. Not one I’d like to be on.
I've said before I don't mind if it was LDW and would sign up for that every season.
Fans might actually be in their seats by kickoff.
When i was reading some old articles about the friday games i saw Minnesota had 3 once a season or two ago (i think 1 away/2home). so i guess im happy we're not in that situation!Yeah, it seems that way. I forgot about everything that went down last year with them and the league.