Basketball Rutgers Basketball loses at the buzzer to No. 15 Michigan 84-82

Any status updates on Rubin Jones and Sam Walters for Michigan? Jones has been struggling but plays a ton of minutes they'll need to replace and Walters is that stretch four that gives Rutgers fits, and pretty much did last time hitting two 3's.
 
mjjoyce51 said:
Any status updates on Rubin Jones and Sam Walters for Michigan? Jones has been struggling but plays a ton of minutes they'll need to replace and Walters is that stretch four that gives Rutgers fits, and pretty much did last time hitting two 3's.
Jones sounds like he was sick, but warmed up against Nebraska. Sounds like he will play.

Walters is questionable.
 
My feed blows. When guys move they get blurry, I feel like I'm watching a Marvels FLASH TV show.
 
Michigan’s big men giving us fits. This will be a blowout loss unless we can somehow score 90 points
 
