Rutgers Basketball loses at the buzzer to No. 15 Michigan 84-82
Rutgers Basketball suffered a gutwrenching loss to No. 15 Michigan at the buzzer.
Believe you can rewatch the game on peacock immediately after it ends.Is there a way to record the peacock game on the computer?
Jones sounds like he was sick, but warmed up against Nebraska. Sounds like he will play.Any status updates on Rubin Jones and Sam Walters for Michigan? Jones has been struggling but plays a ton of minutes they'll need to replace and Walters is that stretch four that gives Rutgers fits, and pretty much did last time hitting two 3's.
It was 10.5 earlier in the weekA bit surprised that the line, last I saw, was 9.5. I had predicted 7.5, my son 8.5.
Another perk of games on the 'cockBelieve you can rewatch the game on peacock immediately after it ends.
Not listed in the availability report at all, so not out or questionable.Hope Ogbole is able to give us some minutes tonight to battle Golden
Maybe they can't believe we are leaving lanes as wide open as we areJust me or is UM getting away with some walks?
Somerville is just so lost on D. Game 29 and he's still clueless.