The last timeThe last live game that I went to to see Vt and RU play was in 1092.Left early to pick up my Grandkids in Milltown.We were losing at the time but I heard ,remember radio, the win by the time I got to mill town..I have seen the Brantley end zone catch a bunch of times since then.I truly expect RU to replicate last season's WIN today.RU returns to NJ 3-0. GREAT start to a GREAT Season.