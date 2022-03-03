Tango Two
Aug 21, 2001
38,860
24,313
113
No. 14 Wrestling Heads to 2022 Big Ten Championships
|WEIGHT
|(B1G SEED) NAME VS. OPPONENT
|125
|(9) Dylan Shawver vs. (8) Patrick McKee (Minnesota)
|133
|(8) Joseph Olivieri vs. (9) Matt Ramos (Purdue)
|141
|(3) Sebastian Rivera vs. (14) Danny Bertoni (Maryland)
|149
|(6) Michael VanBrill vs. (11) Kanen Storr (Michigan)
|157
|(8) Robert Kanniard vs. (9) Bryce Hepner (Ohio State)
|165
|(12) Andrew Clark vs. (5) Caleb Fish (Michigan State)
|174
|(13) Connor O'Neill vs. (4) Michael Kemerer (Iowa)
|184
|(7) John Poznanski vs. (10) Isaiah Salazar (Minnesota)
|197
|(7) Greg Bulsak vs. (10) Andrew Davison (Northwestern)
|HWT
|(12) Boone McDermott vs. (5) Lucas Davison (Northwestern)
Yes he was, didn’t even know Hepner was starting for Ohio st….must be a really weak weight for them…. Quick glance at his record and he has no real notable wins… could be a good chance for Kanniard157 Hepner was committed to RU at one time?
|11 a.m.
|Session I
disappointed that we saw none of this on BTN -- any analysis from someone who saw it?Olivieri loses to Ramos of Purdue 7-5
Caught in a standing cradle. Then escaped 4-1disappointed that we saw none of this on BTN -- any analysis from someone who saw it?
I’d say 6 is the right number. Kannaird and Boone could get there with good tournaments. Highly doubt Clark and OneilAre we realistically looking at 6-7 potential qualifiers from RU?
You the man SCNJ with these mat assignments. Much appreciated.Rivera is in fact wrestling at least this round. Up 2-0 early
MVB in hole mat 2