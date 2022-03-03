Wrestling RUWrestling Heads to 2022 B1G Tournament / Match Threads

M

MS-RU

All American
Gold Member
Aug 9, 2013
5,748
6,818
113
WEIGHT(B1G SEED) NAME VS. OPPONENT
125(9) Dylan Shawver vs. (8) Patrick McKee (Minnesota)
133(8) Joseph Olivieri vs. (9) Matt Ramos (Purdue)
141(3) Sebastian Rivera vs. (14) Danny Bertoni (Maryland)
149(6) Michael VanBrill vs. (11) Kanen Storr (Michigan)
157(8) Robert Kanniard vs. (9) Bryce Hepner (Ohio State)
165(12) Andrew Clark vs. (5) Caleb Fish (Michigan State)
174(13) Connor O'Neill vs. (4) Michael Kemerer (Iowa)
184(7) John Poznanski vs. (10) Isaiah Salazar (Minnesota)
197(7) Greg Bulsak vs. (10) Andrew Davison (Northwestern)
HWT(12) Boone McDermott vs. (5) Lucas Davison (Northwestern)
 
koleszar

koleszar

Hall of Famer
Gold Member
Jan 1, 2010
23,997
33,982
113
Are we going to use this thread for the B1G’s if so mat assignments would be most appreciative. Trying to cook sauce for my wife’s birthday while watching. All set up with computer and phone in the kitchen ready to go
 
  • Like
Reactions: KidDagger and Clearscreen25
M

MS-RU

All American
Gold Member
Aug 9, 2013
5,748
6,818
113
Yeah tough start for Olivieri and was never able to really recover. Needs to bounce back strong.
 
  • Like
Reactions: Leonard23
S

SCNJ

Senior
Oct 12, 2019
1,857
2,224
113
Rivera win by pin. Choose neutral in the 3rd. Assuming they don’t want to push his knee from bottom unless they have to.

Kannaird in the hole mat 4
 
  • Like
Reactions: Clearscreen25
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Richard Schnyderite

Wrestling Rutgers Wrestling receives pre-seeds for 2022 Big Ten Tournament

Replies
0
Views
167
NJ - RU wrestling forum
Richard Schnyderite
Richard Schnyderite
Tango Two

NJSIAA Wrestling: Region tournament brackets, 2022

Replies
0
Views
269
NJ - RU wrestling forum
Tango Two
Tango Two
Tango Two

No. 15 Rutgers Wrestling Hosts Maryland Saturday in Big Ten Finale / Match Thread

Replies
135
Views
5K
NJ - RU wrestling forum
RUShoreUWannaSayThat
R
Tango Two

Big Ten Wrestling Championships 2022 previews: Breaking down all 10 weight classes with predictions

Replies
23
Views
1K
NJ - RU wrestling forum
pawrestlersintn
P
Tango Two

No. 15 Rutgers Wrestling Closes Dual Season with No. 20 Princeton (Friday), Columbia (Saturday) / Match Threads

Replies
114
Views
5K
NJ - RU wrestling forum
rags
rags

Latest posts

Top Bottom