– Rutgers football's annual Scarlet-White Game, presented by PNC, is set for Saturday, April 26 at 3 p.m. Big Ten Network details will be announced later.The Scarlet-White Game, which is the conclusion of 15 spring practice sessions, offers fans the first opportunity to see the Scarlet Knights in 2025 with free admission and free parking.The event coincides with, one of the busiest days of the year on campus. With free performances, exhibits, hands-on activities and demonstrations, Rutgers Day will engage and inform about the valuable contributions the University makes to the people of New Jersey and beyond.The Scarlet Knights are coming off a second straight winning season, posting a program-high points per game in the Big Ten era. The 2025 schedule begins with a four-game homestand at SHI Stadium and features seven home games overall.