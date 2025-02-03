ADVERTISEMENT

Football Scarlet-White Game set for April 26th at 3pm ET

Richie O

Richie O

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (Feb. 3, 2025) – Rutgers football's annual Scarlet-White Game, presented by PNC, is set for Saturday, April 26 at 3 p.m. Big Ten Network details will be announced later.

The Scarlet-White Game, which is the conclusion of 15 spring practice sessions, offers fans the first opportunity to see the Scarlet Knights in 2025 with free admission and free parking.

The event coincides with Rutgers Day, one of the busiest days of the year on campus. With free performances, exhibits, hands-on activities and demonstrations, Rutgers Day will engage and inform about the valuable contributions the University makes to the people of New Jersey and beyond.

The Scarlet Knights are coming off a second straight winning season, posting a program-high points per game in the Big Ten era. The 2025 schedule begins with a four-game homestand at SHI Stadium and features seven home games overall.
 
Took my grandsons to a spring game,years ago, that was on April 28 th.It was Eric!s birthday.Figured that I could finally take him to a game that RU could not lose.
 
Could be an awesome day if lacrosse is doing well this year and we are hosting first round tournament conference games on campus the same day
 
Awesome! Time for a rocking tailgate to welcome in the warmer weather. This will be our Skills Maintenance Tailgate.
 
My 2 favorite sports are football and then spring football ! The only problem I have after the spring scrimmage is figuring whether the offense is great or did the defense suck or was it the other way around
 
