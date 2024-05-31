ADVERTISEMENT

FB Recruiting Updates / Tidbits from May 31st OV weekend

Below we will be tracking all of the social media updates and notable tidbits we learn from the first Official Visit weekend as kids will post all kinds of things from photos, videos, etc from their weekend trip.

WEEKEND OFFICIAL VISITOR LIST....
RB John Forster (St. Joe's Regional - NJ)
WR Vernon Allen III (City College - MD)
WR Jourdin Houston (St. Thomas More - CT)
WR Michael Thomas III (Donovan Catholic - NJ)
TE Tyler Kielmeyer (Westerville South - OH)
OT N-Kye Wynn (Muskegon - MI)
OT Chris Vigna (Bergen Catholic - NJ)
OT Jaelyne Matthews (Toms River North - NJ)
DE Raedyn Bruens (Mosley - FL)
DE Chase Linton (North Atlanta - GA)
DE Miron Gurman (Spencerport - NY)
DT Maxwell Roy (St. Joseph's - PA)
DT Braxton Kyle (North Gwinnett - GA)
DT Bryce Jenkins (Friendship Collegiate - DC)
LB DJ McClary (Snyder - NJ)
LB Talibi Kaba (Hillside - NJ) -- RUTGERS COMMIT
CB Charles Bell Jr. (St. Thomas More - CT)
CB Michael Clayton (Northside School - GA)
ATH/CB Renick Dorilas (Union - NJ) -- RUTGERS COMMIT
 
