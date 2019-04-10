Video: R Big Ten Build Hits $100 Million Milestone

Separate names with a comma.
Discussion in 'Rutgers Football' started by Tango Two, Apr 10, 2019 at 11:43 AM.
tremendous--and to those that donated, it feels good and worthwhile
Cool. The arms race never ends. Time to start the next campaign.
Really a huge accomplishment for Pat Hobbs.
Over $75 Million of private donations to this fund.
And to think, Pat didn't even have access to Gov. Corzine's rollodex!
Chris Ash and Steve Pikiell gifts push campaign to $100M as the build continues
The Rutgers University Division of Intercollegiate Athletics today announced that R Big Ten Build, a comprehensive fundraising campaign to raise $100 million for athletic facilities, has crested that goal. Head coaches Steve Pikiell and Chris Ash both made significant contributions to realize the milestone and join the more than 4,000 supporters who have given to the initiative.
"It's only fitting that coaches Ash and Pikiell put us over the top, as it reflects our shared commitment to create an optimal student-athlete experience," said Director of Athletics Pat Hobbs. "We are exceptionally grateful for their support and for the many who invested in our future. We are just beginning to realize our potential. This past month, we crowned two national champions and once again set a record for Big Ten all-academic honorees. Our success will only grow as we continue to cultivate and build resources."
https://scarletknights.com/news/2019/4/9/r-fund-r-big-ten-build-hits-100-million-milestone.aspx
good for them and very noteworthy
#Rutgers has crested its $100 million R Big Build initiative goal. Gifts from Chris Ash and Steve Pikiell pushed it over the line. More here: https://t.co/PucMRHpDfw— James Kratch (@JamesKratch) April 10, 2019
Video says Rodkin center completed in winter 2020. much faster than I expected.
Big milestone. Thanks to all contributors. This will be a difference-maker to all sports, not just FB.
And see? Chris Ash reinvesting in the product.
Groundbreaking this upcoming weekend I believe. Just under one-and-three-quarters year?
If we get another mild, snowless winter like the one that just past, I could see it done by HC 2020.
THANK YOU Pat Hobbs, Sarah Baumgartner, Marco Battaglia, and everyone involved in the fundraising and EVERYONE who has donated--whether it is $15 or $100,000.--Now about the new hockey arena...
This is something Hobbs is an ace at. Very well done on the facilities side and everyone who donated should be very proud. I'm looking forward to a tour of the practice facility when it's ready.
Job well done
$100 down...$400 to go
Rutgers Nation! Together, we have hit the $100 Million Dollar mark! In just over 3 years, we reached our goal thanks to all of you! There is still more to be done. There will always be more, but today we celebrate. Today is a great day for Rutgers University! #GoRU pic.twitter.com/NcdUkmDuUV— Pat Hobbs (@PatHobbsRU) April 10, 2019
Very impressive work by Hobbs. He has been able to get some major gifts to accomplish this goal. His results far surpass other previous ADs in this area.
Credit to where it is due.
Easy now, our resident Nebraska expert might get a wind of this and then do what he normally does
Well done MrsScrew!
Thanks. I have a little bit of pride in having raised $45K from 83 new donors via the Build Fund Captains Program.