Video: R Big Ten Build Hits $100 Million Milestone

The Rutgers University Division of Intercollegiate Athletics today announced that R Big Ten Build, a comprehensive fundraising campaign to raise $100 million for athletic facilities, has crested that goal. Head coaches Steve Pikiell and Chris Ash both made significant contributions to realize the milestone and join the more than 4,000 supporters who have given to the initiative."It's only fitting that coaches Ash and Pikiell put us over the top, as it reflects our shared commitment to create an optimal student-athlete experience," said Director of Athletics Pat Hobbs . "We are exceptionally grateful for their support and for the many who invested in our future. We are just beginning to realize our potential. This past month, we crowned two national champions and once again set a record for Big Ten all-academic honorees. Our success will only grow as we continue to cultivate and build resources.