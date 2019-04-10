Video: R Big Ten Build Hits $100 Million Milestone

Discussion in 'Rutgers Football' started by Tango Two, Apr 10, 2019 at 11:43 AM.

  1. Tango Two

    1 Tango Two, Apr 10, 2019 at 11:43 AM
  2. ru66

    tremendous--and to those that donated, it feels good and worthwhile
     
    2 ru66, Apr 10, 2019 at 11:50 AM
  3. ClassOf02

    Cool. The arms race never ends. Time to start the next campaign.
     
    3 ClassOf02, Apr 10, 2019 at 11:51 AM
  4. Scarlet16E

    Really a huge accomplishment for Pat Hobbs.
    Over $75 Million of private donations to this fund.
    And to think, Pat didn't even have access to Gov. Corzine's rollodex!
     
    4 Scarlet16E, Apr 10, 2019 at 11:55 AM
  5. Tango Two

    Chris Ash and Steve Pikiell gifts push campaign to $100M as the build continues


    The Rutgers University Division of Intercollegiate Athletics today announced that R Big Ten Build, a comprehensive fundraising campaign to raise $100 million for athletic facilities, has crested that goal. Head coaches Steve Pikiell and Chris Ash both made significant contributions to realize the milestone and join the more than 4,000 supporters who have given to the initiative.

    "It's only fitting that coaches Ash and Pikiell put us over the top, as it reflects our shared commitment to create an optimal student-athlete experience," said Director of Athletics Pat Hobbs. "We are exceptionally grateful for their support and for the many who invested in our future. We are just beginning to realize our potential. This past month, we crowned two national champions and once again set a record for Big Ten all-academic honorees. Our success will only grow as we continue to cultivate and build resources."



    https://scarletknights.com/news/2019/4/9/r-fund-r-big-ten-build-hits-100-million-milestone.aspx
     
    5 Tango Two, Apr 10, 2019 at 12:00 PM
  6. ru66

    good for them and very noteworthy
     
    6 ru66, Apr 10, 2019 at 12:04 PM
  7. Scarlet_Scourge

    7 Scarlet_Scourge, Apr 10, 2019 at 12:09 PM
  8. RU85inFla

    Video says Rodkin center completed in winter 2020. much faster than I expected.
     
    8 RU85inFla, Apr 10, 2019 at 12:13 PM
  9. RUSK97

    Big milestone. Thanks to all contributors. This will be a difference-maker to all sports, not just FB.

    And see? Chris Ash reinvesting in the product.
     
    9 RUSK97, Apr 10, 2019 at 12:14 PM
  10. RUSK97

    Groundbreaking this upcoming weekend I believe. Just under one-and-three-quarters year?
     
    10 RUSK97, Apr 10, 2019 at 12:16 PM
  11. bigmatt718

    If we get another mild, snowless winter like the one that just past, I could see it done by HC 2020.
     
    11 bigmatt718, Apr 10, 2019 at 12:26 PM
  12. HeavenUniv.

    THANK YOU Pat Hobbs, Sarah Baumgartner, Marco Battaglia, and everyone involved in the fundraising and EVERYONE who has donated--whether it is $15 or $100,000.--Now about the new hockey arena...
     
    12 HeavenUniv., Apr 10, 2019 at 12:37 PM
  13. RUskoolie

    This is something Hobbs is an ace at. Very well done on the facilities side and everyone who donated should be very proud. I'm looking forward to a tour of the practice facility when it's ready.
     
    13 RUskoolie, Apr 10, 2019 at 12:40 PM
  14. Scarlet Shack

    Job well done

    $100 down...$400 to go
     
    14 Scarlet Shack, Apr 10, 2019 at 12:41 PM
  15. MrsScrew

    15 MrsScrew, Apr 10, 2019 at 12:53 PM
  16. Wolv RU

    Very impressive work by Hobbs. He has been able to get some major gifts to accomplish this goal. His results far surpass other previous ADs in this area.

    Credit to where it is due.
     
    16 Wolv RU, Apr 10, 2019 at 1:22 PM
  17. rsketch

    Easy now, our resident Nebraska expert might get a wind of this and then do what he normally does
     
    17 rsketch, Apr 10, 2019 at 1:27 PM
  18. rsketch

    Well done MrsScrew!
     
    18 rsketch, Apr 10, 2019 at 1:28 PM
  19. MrsScrew

    Thanks. I have a little bit of pride in having raised $45K from 83 new donors via the Build Fund Captains Program.
     
    19 MrsScrew, Apr 10, 2019 at 1:54 PM
