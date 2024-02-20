Richie O
Hall of Famer
Staff
-
- Mar 21, 2016
-
- 46,599
-
- 158,669
-
- 113
Just confirmed that Class of 2025 defensive end Sampson Onuoha will take an Official Visit to Rutgers on May 31st. Onuoha currently plays for the Belmont Hill School up in Massachusetts, but originally grew up in London before moving to the US two years ago. Back in England, he was mostly focused on soccer and basketball, but when he started at Belmont Hill, a few coaches pitched him the idea of playing football and here we are.
Onuoha has one other OV to Duke set for the weekend of June 21st.
FULL LIST OF CONFIRMED OFFICIAL VISITORS
Onuoha has one other OV to Duke set for the weekend of June 21st.
FULL LIST OF CONFIRMED OFFICIAL VISITORS
Last edited: