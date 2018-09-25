Welcome to the New Rivals Community
Wanting to join the rest of our members? Feel free to sign up today.Help and tutorials · Login
Sign Up
-
-
The Round Table
Exclusive forum for TheKnightReport.net subscribers
- Discussions:
- 19,520
Latest: Question for Departing Season Ticket Holders rutcor, Sep 25, 2018 at 1:46 AM
- Messages:
- 521,565
-
Rutgers Football
Football season never ends for Scarlet Knight fans!
- Discussions:
- 28,441
Latest: I’ll relent on Schiano RUforlife, Sep 25, 2018 at 2:01 AM
- Messages:
- 727,762
-
-
-
Men's Basketball
A new era in men's basketball has arrived
- Discussions:
- 6,807
Latest: Ismael Massoud S.W.A.I.N, Sep 25, 2018 at 1:41 AM
- Messages:
- 157,751
-
Women's Basketball
Talk about Coach Stringer and her squad!
- Discussions:
- 1,819
Latest: OT - Vera Jones Video ScarletteK80, Sep 18, 2018
- Messages:
- 16,683
-
-
-
Current Events, Politics and Off Topic Banter
Our current events board has quickly grown into one of the most active non-sports boards on the network!
- Discussions:
- 12,609
Latest: ***Kavanaugh and Wife Interview Tonight with Martha McCallum on Fox at 7PM*** scarlet_ty, Sep 25, 2018 at 2:05 AM
- Messages:
- 352,969
-
Ticket and Parking Pass Exchange
This is where fans can exchange tickets and parking passes with other fans.
- Discussions:
- 3,126
Latest: 4 in 127 (Row 19) + Blue PP SKIBUMPS, Sep 24, 2018 at 10:59 PM
- Messages:
- 7,456
-
Rutgers Issues - academics, campus life, and more!
This is your place to discuss Rutgers University, from the strength of its academic programs, right down to the food in the cafeterias!
- Discussions:
- 1,073
Latest: The Yard @ College Avenue Restaurants Announced RUnTeX, Sep 25, 2018 at 12:39 AM
- Messages:
- 10,591
-
Wrestling, Baseball, Soccer, Lax & more!
Discussion of soccer, baseball, lacrosse and other Olympic sports.
- Discussions:
- 2,983
Latest: Wrestling - First Practice of Season SKWC, Sep 24, 2018 at 8:24 PM
- Messages:
- 45,348
-
-
-
College Football
College Football Soundoff - The online meeting place for college football fans
-
College Basketball
College Basketball Board
-
Football Recruiting
The Main Board
-
Basketball Recruiting
Basketball Recruiting Board
-
College Baseball Clubhouse
Rivals.com College Baseball Forum
-
High School Sports Central
Rivals.com High School Sports Forum
-