The format has to change around the country, as the days 8-9 years ago when multiple teams were drawing an excess of 50,000 has dwindled.



I think what they should do is have more of a scrimmage against the lower level team, be at FCS or D2 but one they do not compete with directly for recruits exposure, etc.



It should excite the fan base a little more than scrimmaging against your own team, when you’re not sure who to root for because if the O is doing well, your questioning the defense or if the defense is excelling, you may think the O is not very good.



And there’s no / limited tackling and it looks more like a two and touch game.



Just my two Cents.