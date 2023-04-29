Football GAMEDAY: 2023 Rutgers Football Scarlet-White Spring Game Thread

What to watch for in the Scarlet-White Spring Game

rutgers.rivals.com

TheKnightReport - Rutgers Football: 2023 Spring practice updates hub

Rutgers Football has officially kicked off spring ball and that means only a few more practices until the annual
rutgers.rivals.com rutgers.rivals.com

SPRING PRACTICE HUB (VIDEOS, ARTICLES, ETC. FROM CAMP)
rutgers.rivals.com

TheKnightReport - Rutgers Football: 2023 Spring practice updates hub

Rutgers Football has officially kicked off spring ball and that means only a few more practices until the annual
rutgers.rivals.com rutgers.rivals.com

RECRUIT VISITOR LIST....
rutgers.rivals.com

TheKnightReport - 2023 Rutgers Football Scarlet-White Spring Game Recruit Visitor List

The Knight Report has confirmed a long list of recruits and top targets visiting Rutgers for the spring game.
rutgers.rivals.com rutgers.rivals.com
 
GoodOl'Rutgers

GoodOl'Rutgers

Legend
Sep 11, 2006
57,471
16,629
113
Does the game time weather look like 50F, rain and 10-15 mph winds?
Why would you suggest this TODAY? Yesterday, maybe fearing this scenario made sense.. but the rain has already departed and it was easy to see that it would at the time of your post.

55 degrees and overcast.. that is a problem?
 
ScooterSports

Junior
Jul 5, 2022
516
1,221
93
Fu5hVjSX0AEJHbg.jpg
 
JayDogSmooth

Senior
Aug 18, 2006
1,736
1,162
113
Kind of dead unfortunately.
The format has to change around the country, as the days 8-9 years ago when multiple teams were drawing an excess of 50,000 has dwindled.

I think what they should do is have more of a scrimmage against the lower level team, be at FCS or D2 but one they do not compete with directly for recruits exposure, etc.

It should excite the fan base a little more than scrimmaging against your own team, when you’re not sure who to root for because if the O is doing well, your questioning the defense or if the defense is excelling, you may think the O is not very good.

And there’s no / limited tackling and it looks more like a two and touch game.

Just my two Cents.
 
The format has to change around the country, as the days 8-9 years ago when multiple teams were drawing an excess of 50,000 has dwindled.

I think what they should do is have more of a scrimmage against the lower level team, be at FCS or D2 but one they do not compete with directly for recruits exposure, etc.

It should excite the fan base a little more than scrimmaging against your own team, when you’re not sure who to root for because if the O is doing well, your questioning the defense or if the defense is excelling, you may think the O is not very good.

And there’s no / limited tackling and it looks more like a two and touch game.

Just my two Cents.
FubINy7XsAEG9A4
 
RuSnp

Senior
Jan 14, 2004
2,067
1,385
113
BTN showing the UMD game from last year? Odd. Doesn't exactly get one amped for the spring game. That's a tape that should be burned.
 
Knightmoves

Hall of Famer
Gold Member
Aug 1, 2001
28,968
14,235
113
BTN showing the UMD game from last year? Odd. Doesn't exactly get one amped for the spring game. That's a tape that should be burned.
I turned on BTN and RU is down 30-0 to MD early in the 4th quarter. Anyone think that we might make a comeback? 😀

This game is not much of an appetizer before watching the Spring Game.
 
RU848789

RU848789

Legend
Gold Member
Jul 27, 2001
57,159
34,913
113
Metuchen, NJ
The weather is fine, as expected since yesterday. A little rain and a little wind, but nothing to whine about. Great first drive with some nice passes by Wimsatt and some nice runs by Salaam, although he's not a short yardage back.
 
RU#1fan

RU#1fan

Heisman Winner
Mar 7, 2003
19,871
8,936
113
Wow .. we need to find a QB. Wimsatt looks like he has regressed. Still No Accuracy at all.
Maybe to see the new QB recruit..
 
mikemarc1

Hall of Famer
Nov 28, 2005
23,991
14,949
113
The weather is fine, as expected since yesterday. A little rain and a little wind, but nothing to whine about. Great first drive with some nice passes by Wimsatt and some nice runs by Salaam, although he's not a short yardage back.
Weather really isn’t fine..at least 10 minutes from Piscataway. Very nasty out
 
mdk01

Hall of Famer
Aug 18, 2011
20,668
13,647
113
The weather is fine, as expected since yesterday. A little rain and a little wind, but nothing to whine about. Great first drive with some nice passes by Wimsatt and some nice runs by Salaam, although he's not a short yardage back.
You two watching the same game?
 
kupuna133

All Conference
Jul 13, 2015
2,625
2,718
113
On the O the OL and RB looks to be improved as has been discussed in other threads. But QB and WR need help. DB’s look good but the rest of the D looks challenged.
 
RUBOB72

Heisman Winner
Aug 5, 2004
14,582
5,823
113
We have the smallest 300 lbs. ers in college football …I know coach Butler does a great job right?
 
