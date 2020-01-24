Separate names with a comma.
Discussion in 'Rutgers Football' started by ScarletCrimson, Jan 24, 2020 at 5:50 PM.
For sentimental reasons, this one hurts.
Good luck Mo!
Thank You Rutgers. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/GRCfnhylyX— Swank (@m6jabbie) January 24, 2020
Thank You Rutgers. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/GRCfnhylyX— Swank (@m6jabbie) January 24, 2020
Thank You Rutgers. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/GRCfnhylyX
Whatt??cmon Mo
Grad transfer. Wish him the best
Aww man...
Ughh
Say it ain't so Mo. Good luck.
Wow. Wonder if by choice.
pushed out? Surprising.
He played his heart out here. I think he may see better opportunity elsewhere for his last year of eligibility. Wish him the very best.
That said, was surprised to see his name in the portal before the Hayek brothers. I thought they could enter given lack of playing time to date.
Mo has a better chance to have other options than either of the Hayek’s.
Perhaps at FBS level, but what about FCS level?
ahhh shit... good luck broski wherever you land
It is hard to see this, but on the realistic side, he had 153 all purpose yards in 10 games. I wish him the best at his next stop and in life!
Don't know. If so then Greg didn't see enough potential;.Opened up a spot for a better ,neede d player.
Classy way to handle it I thought. I only wish him the best and thank him for his time on the banks
He's a good kid. Always has been. I wish him all the best on his journey.
Solid special teams player and great teammate
Sad to see him leave