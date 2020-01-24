Football Mohamed Jabbie in the Transfer Portal

Discussion in 'Rutgers Football' started by ScarletCrimson, Jan 24, 2020 at 5:50 PM.

  1. ScarletCrimson

    ScarletCrimson All American
    For sentimental reasons, this one hurts.

    Good luck Mo!
     
  2. Richard Schnyderite

    Richard Schnyderite Heisman Winner
    Staff
  3. RU Diesel07110

    RU Diesel07110 Junior
    Whatt??cmon Mo
     
  4. ScarletNut

    ScarletNut All Conference
    Grad transfer. Wish him the best
     
  5. rurichdog

    rurichdog Heisman Winner
    Aww man...
     
  6. Proud NJ Sports Fan

    Proud NJ Sports Fan Hall of Famer
    Gold Member
    Ughh
     
  7. RutHut

    RutHut Senior
    Say it ain't so Mo. Good luck.
     
  8. czxqa

    czxqa All American
    Wow. Wonder if by choice.
     
  9. RUich

    RUich Heisman Winner
    pushed out? Surprising.
     
  10. rucoe89

    rucoe89 All American
    He played his heart out here. I think he may see better opportunity elsewhere for his last year of eligibility. Wish him the very best.

    That said, was surprised to see his name in the portal before the Hayek brothers. I thought they could enter given lack of playing time to date.
     
  11. PaKnight

    PaKnight Hall of Famer
    Mo has a better chance to have other options than either of the Hayek’s.
     
  12. rucoe89

    rucoe89 All American
    Perhaps at FBS level, but what about FCS level?
     
  13. R1776U

    R1776U Hall of Famer
    ahhh shit... good luck broski wherever you land
     
  14. R U Crazy

    R U Crazy All Conference
    It is hard to see this, but on the realistic side, he had 153 all purpose yards in 10 games. I wish him the best at his next stop and in life!
     
  15. beaced

    beaced Hall of Famer
    Don't know. If so then Greg didn't see enough potential;.Opened up a spot for a better ,neede d player.
     
  16. Ridge 22

    Ridge 22 All Conference
    Classy way to handle it I thought. I only wish him the best and thank him for his time on the banks
     
  17. RU4Real

    RU4Real Hall of Famer
    He's a good kid. Always has been. I wish him all the best on his journey.
     
  18. Proud NJ Sports Fan

    Proud NJ Sports Fan Hall of Famer
    Gold Member
    Solid special teams player and great teammate

    Sad to see him leave
     
