Going to try a new format with these this week, as it makes things a lot easier and personally I feel like it's cleaner looking as well. With that being said, here are the snap counts and PFF Grades for Rutgers Football's win over Virginia Tech.
|POS
|PLAYER
|SNAPS
|SNAP SHARE
|OFF
|PASS
|PBLK
|RUN
|RBLK
|QB
|Athan Kaliakmanis
|78
|97.50%
|66.2
|71.0
|54.3
|60.0
|HB
|Kyle Monangai
|54
|67.50%
|61.7
|53.0
|62.7
|59.0
|HB
|Samuel Brown V
|24
|30.00%
|69.2
|55.9
|73.5
|68.6
|60.0
|LWR
|Ian Strong
|68
|85.00%
|66.3
|69.4
|54.7
|SLWR
|Dymere Miller
|55
|68.75%
|69.8
|69.5
|58.9
|RWR
|Ben Black
|36
|45.00%
|55.3
|54.6
|59.6
|RWR
|Chris Long
|35
|43.75%
|52.6
|52.3
|62.0
|SRWR
|Christian Dremel
|8
|10.00%
|64.9
|57.1
|82.6
|LWR
|KJ Duff
|6
|7.50%
|55.0
|55.9
|TE-L
|Kenny Fletcher
|63
|78.75%
|63.7
|73.9
|49.9
|TE-L
|Victor Konopka
|35
|43.75%
|37.8
|31.5
|69.8
|51.2
|LT
|Hollin Pierce
|78
|97.50%
|89.5
|58.2
|91.1
|LG
|Bryan Felter
|78
|97.50%
|88.7
|79.4
|89.7
|C
|Gus Zilinskas
|78
|97.50%
|83.7
|83.0
|77.6
|RT
|Tyler Needham
|78
|97.50%
|80.1
|66.1
|79.9
|RG
|Kwabena Asamoah
|78
|97.50%
|78.9
|58.3
|81.6
|LT
|Taj White
|2
|2.50%
|60.0
|60.0
|LG
|Dantae Chin
|2
|2.50%
|60.0
|60.0
|RT
|Reggie Sutton
|2
|2.50%
|58.6
|59.8
|59.9
