Football Rutgers Football Snap Grades / PFF Counts -- Virginia Tech

Going to try a new format with these this week, as it makes things a lot easier and personally I feel like it's cleaner looking as well. With that being said, here are the snap counts and PFF Grades for Rutgers Football's win over Virginia Tech.

POSPLAYERSNAPSSNAP SHAREOFFPASSPBLKRUNRBLK
QBAthan Kaliakmanis7897.50%66.271.054.360.0
HBKyle Monangai5467.50%61.753.062.759.0
HBSamuel Brown V2430.00%69.255.973.568.660.0
LWRIan Strong6885.00%66.369.454.7
SLWRDymere Miller5568.75%69.869.558.9
RWRBen Black3645.00%55.354.659.6
RWRChris Long3543.75%52.652.362.0
SRWRChristian Dremel810.00%64.957.182.6
LWRKJ Duff67.50%55.055.9
TE-LKenny Fletcher6378.75%63.773.949.9
TE-LVictor Konopka3543.75%37.831.569.851.2
LTHollin Pierce7897.50%89.558.291.1
LGBryan Felter7897.50%88.779.489.7
CGus Zilinskas7897.50%83.783.077.6
RTTyler Needham7897.50%80.166.179.9
RGKwabena Asamoah7897.50%78.958.381.6
LTTaj White22.50%60.060.0
LGDantae Chin22.50%60.060.0
RTReggie Sutton22.50%58.659.859.9
 
