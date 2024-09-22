POS PLAYER SNAPS SNAP SHARE OFF PASS PBLK RUN RBLK QB Athan Kaliakmanis 78 97.50% 66.2 71.0 54.3 60.0 HB Kyle Monangai 54 67.50% 61.7 53.0 62.7 59.0 HB Samuel Brown V 24 30.00% 69.2 55.9 73.5 68.6 60.0 LWR Ian Strong 68 85.00% 66.3 69.4 54.7 SLWR Dymere Miller 55 68.75% 69.8 69.5 58.9 RWR Ben Black 36 45.00% 55.3 54.6 59.6 RWR Chris Long 35 43.75% 52.6 52.3 62.0 SRWR Christian Dremel 8 10.00% 64.9 57.1 82.6 LWR KJ Duff 6 7.50% 55.0 55.9 TE-L Kenny Fletcher 63 78.75% 63.7 73.9 49.9 TE-L Victor Konopka 35 43.75% 37.8 31.5 69.8 51.2 LT Hollin Pierce 78 97.50% 89.5 58.2 91.1 LG Bryan Felter 78 97.50% 88.7 79.4 89.7 C Gus Zilinskas 78 97.50% 83.7 83.0 77.6 RT Tyler Needham 78 97.50% 80.1 66.1 79.9 RG Kwabena Asamoah 78 97.50% 78.9 58.3 81.6 LT Taj White 2 2.50% 60.0 60.0 LG Dantae Chin 2 2.50% 60.0 60.0 RT Reggie Sutton 2 2.50% 58.6 59.8 59.9

Going to try a new format with these this week, as it makes things a lot easier and personally I feel like it's cleaner looking as well. With that being said, here are the snap counts and PFF Grades for Rutgers Football's win over Virginia Tech.