Basketball Tickets are On-Sale for Men’s Basketball’s NIT Game vs. Hofstra

Richard Schnyderite

Richard Schnyderite

Mar 21, 2016
PISCATAWAY, N.J. – Due to a tight turnaround and in accordance with the N.I.T. policy of all tickets going out to the public simultaneously, Rutgers Athletics is offering tickets to fans on a first-come-first-serve basis for men’s basketball’s N.I.T. game against Hofstra on Tuesday at 7 PM at Jersey Mike’s Arena.

Fans can purchase tickets now by clicking this link. The pricing information for the event is below:

100 Level - $35
200 Level - $25
300 Level - $15

Courtside season ticket holders will be contacted by the Rutgers Athletics ticket office within the next 24 hours.

Tickets are free for Rutgers students, and students can claim tickets online by logging in to their student ticketing account or showing their student ID at the ticketing window outside the arena. Each student can bring a guest for $10 per-ticket. Parking for the event is $20.

Ticket - https://scarletknights.evenue.net/cgi-bin/ncommerce3/SEGetEventInfo?ticketCode=GS%3ARUTGERS%3AM23%3ANIT01%3A&linkID=rutgers&shopperContext=&pc=&caller=appList&appCode=&groupCode=NIT&cgc=&dataAccId=379&locale=en_US&siteId=ev_rutgers

Parking - https://scarletknights.evenue.net/cgi-bin/ncommerce3/SEGetEventInfo?ticketCode=GS%3ARUTGERS%3AM23%3ANITP01%3A&linkID=rutgers&shopperContext=&pc=&caller=appList&appCode=&groupCode=NIT&cgc=&dataAccId=379&locale=en_US&siteId=ev_rutgers
 
Oct 31, 2011
The only good thing about all of this is more games at the RAC.

I truly hope everyone that can go, goes. Be loud and take your NCAA anger out on the opposing team. Let's get some paint chips falling from the ceiling.
 
R

richthedentist

every time I clicked on the lower level they were gone; I think we will have a great crowd
 
ColonelRutgers

ColonelRutgers

Thanks for the communication/e-mail to Season Ticket holders, Rutgers. NOT. I saw the Jerry Carino tweet about being on sale and went to website and there were about 4 100 level seats available. WTF. Just got now. After all 100 were gone.
 
ScarletDave

ScarletDave

Oct 7, 2010
Looks like the Hofstra section will be the first 8 rows of 212

The 100s are completely gone already. 13 mins sold out
First 3/4 rows of most 200s gone now too

This will be a good crowd
 
DennisHajekRC84

DennisHajekRC84

Hey, while you're at it RU go set up that Rutgers Outside Tent. We're gonna need it for the three games and the weather is fine. :)
 
