PISCATAWAY, N.J. – Due to a tight turnaround and in accordance with the N.I.T. policy of all tickets going out to the public simultaneously, Rutgers Athletics is offering tickets to fans on a first-come-first-serve basis for men’s basketball’s N.I.T. game against Hofstra on Tuesday at 7 PM at Jersey Mike’s Arena.Fans can purchase tickets now by clicking this link. The pricing information for the event is below:100 Level - $35200 Level - $25300 Level - $15Courtside season ticket holders will be contacted by the Rutgers Athletics ticket office within the next 24 hours.Tickets are free for Rutgers students, and students can claim tickets online by logging in to their student ticketing account or showing their student ID at the ticketing window outside the arena. Each student can bring a guest for $10 per-ticket. Parking for the event is $20.