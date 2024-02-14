Tango Two
Moderator
Moderator
-
- Aug 21, 2001
-
- 48,388
-
- 33,018
-
- 113
Same - haven’t been this stoked for a game in a while.Can't remember the last time I was this psyched for a home game. Maybe Illinois blackout game a couple seasons ago when we went on that run?
I feel you. My wife is away and I have a 4 year old and a 20 month old. 630pm tipoff is not ideal…. It’s dinner/bath/bed time….6:30pm game time sucks.
I have to be in Hoboken after work.
6pm train at the earliest. Guess I could catch the beginning on my phone then watch the rest later tonight.
What happened to the 9pm weeknight start times - after kids have gone to bed??
Didn't we all agree on this with AD Hobbs??
Just saw on X , Hyatt is starting. Wonder what’s up with mag.Mag didn’t come out with the team wtf
Keep him out.Mag knee soreness questionable to play per BTN announcer
Bad news is Mag is elite defender… next levelGood news is Hyatt even on misses was dead on last game