Basketball GAMEDAY THREAD: Rutgers Hoops versus Northwestern

Can't remember the last time I was this psyched for a home game. Maybe Illinois blackout game a couple seasons ago when we went on that run?
 
6:30pm game time sucks.
I have to be in Hoboken after work.
6pm train at the earliest. Guess I could catch the beginning on my phone then watch the rest later tonight.

What happened to the 9pm weeknight start times - after kids have gone to bed??
Didn't we all agree on this with AD Hobbs??
 
I feel you. My wife is away and I have a 4 year old and a 20 month old. 630pm tipoff is not ideal…. It’s dinner/bath/bed time….
 
6:04 train is delayed because there was no crew available.
They are coming in on another train that had mechanical delays.
They just arrived and said we are leaving shortly.

Can't wait for the upcoming ticket increases.
 
