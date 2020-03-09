PRESS RELEASE Geo Baker & Ron Harper Jr. Earn All-Big Ten Honors

Discussion in 'Men's Basketball' started by Richard Schnyderite, Mar 9, 2020 at 4:58 PM.

  Richard Schnyderite

    PISCATAWAY, N.J. (March 9, 2020) – Junior guard Geo Baker and sophomore forward Ron Harper Jr. have earned Third Team and Honorable Mention All-Big Ten Conference honors, respectively, after helping Rutgers (20-11, 11-9) to a record-setting season that saw the Scarlet Knights join the rankings for the first time in 41 years, capture their first 20-win regular season in 37 years and earn their most conference victories in 29 years. Baker received third team accolades from the league’s coaches and honorable mention honors from the media, while Harper Jr. was an honorable mention selection by both the coaches and media.

    Graduate senior Akwasi Yeboah joined Baker and Harper Jr. in the Big Ten accolades as recipient of the Scarlet Knights’ Sportsmanship Award.

    The trio has been integral in RU’s rise this season that includes four double-digit victories over ranked opponents, as the team tied for fifth in the Big Ten, the nation’s top-rated league per Ken Pomeroy, to earn its first opening round bye in a conference tournament in 25 years. The Scarlet Knights secured the most home regular season wins in the nation (18) and set a program record for home wins. Rutgers ranks sixth nationally in defensive efficiency (90.6) and eighth nationally in field goal percentage defense (38.3).

    Baker, an honorable mention choice by both the coaches and media in 2018-19, becomes the first Rutgers player elected to a first, second or third team since the Scarlet Knights entered the Big Ten in 2014-15. He ranks seventh in the league in assist-to-turnover ratio (2.0) and ninth in assists (3.5), while earning his reputation as of the nation’s most clutch shot-makers. The Derry, N.H., native and team tri-captain has scored in double figures 16 times this season, including seven of the final eight regular season games.

    Harper Jr. has scored in double figures 18 times this season and paces the Scarlet Knights in scoring (12.1). Versus nationally-ranked foes, he is averaging 16.1 points-per-game while shooting 50 percent and grabbing 6.3 rebounds.

    Yeboah is enrolled in graduate school and working toward a master’s degree in health administration. Named a team tri-captain in his only season “On the Banks,” he is one of just 16 active NCAA players with over 1,600 points and 700 rebounds.

    Rutgers is the No. 8 seed in the upcoming Big Ten Conference Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis and plays No. 9-seeded Michigan (19-12, 10-10) at 12 noon on Thursday. The winner of the contest will meet No. 1-seeded Wisconsin (21-10, 14-6) at 12 noon on Friday.
     
  bac2therac

    Awesome! Congrats Geo and Ron on this special honor

    work your way up one year at a time.
     
  Scangg

    Congrats! Glad to see it! Geo Big Shot Baker earning the respect of the coaches
     
  tom49

    Good stuff!
     
  Jabanero

    Nice news, Congrats!!
     
  tonyandruth

    we got no respect!!
     
  LOU-RU85

    This is awesome!
     
  YoucancallmeRay

    Congratulations to Geo, Ron, and Akwasi. Well deserved.
     
  RUSK97

    Damn right
     
  Plum Street

    Nice ! Well deserved .
     
  MV9000

    Love it. Well deserved. Think JY could of even gotten a look as 6th man. He’s played stellar most games. Instant spark and terror like D.
     
