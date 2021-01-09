Basketball GAME THREAD: Rutgers Hoops versus Ohio State

Richard Schnyderite

Richard Schnyderite

Hall of Famer
Staff
Mar 21, 2016
21,032
62,617
113
South Amboy, NJ
rutgers.rivals.com

TheKnightReport - Scouting Ohio State Basketball: Buckeyes roster, rankings, stat comparison

Rutgers Hoops is all set to tip off against Ohio State and TKR has all your pregame needs right here!
rutgers.rivals.com rutgers.rivals.com

rutgers.rivals.com

TheKnightReport - TKR TV: Steve Pikiell talks upcoming game with Ohio State and more

Rutgers men's basketball coach Steve Pikiell speaks ahead of the Scarlet Knights' revenge game against Ohio State
rutgers.rivals.com rutgers.rivals.com

rutgers.rivals.com

TheKnightReport - Rutgers needs more rebounding as it hopes to rebound against Ohio State

Rutgers has to do a better job in the rebounding department in order to beat Ohio State this weekend
rutgers.rivals.com rutgers.rivals.com

rutgers.rivals.com

TheKnightReport - TKR TV: POWER HOUR Ep. 8 -- Rutgers Hoops Midseason Report

TKR's Chris Nalwasky and Richard Schnyderite chat about Rutgers Hoops midway through the 2020-21 season.
rutgers.rivals.com rutgers.rivals.com
 
R

read option

Senior
Nov 12, 2013
2,024
1,997
113
We’re better than OSU proven by the lead we had before Johnson got into major foul trouble and was on the bench. If we lose this game we have big problems to fix.
 
phlop87

phlop87

Junior
Gold Member
Aug 6, 2003
765
358
63
The first 4 minutes off this game may be the defining moments of this season. We need to see the team come out aggressive on D and taking care of the ball, making smart passes and attacking the rim. If they come out like they did against MSU they will be chasing the bubble the rest of the season .... the player I feel needs to step up the most is Harper. The last 2 games he has floated on the outside and it looks like belief a bit of explosiveness
letsgo Rutgers !!!!!
 
  • Like
Reactions: bac2therac
S

SCNJ

Junior
Oct 12, 2019
905
974
93
30 seconds in and Mathis has already been blocked on a layup attempt. Dating back to Tuesday, that’s his fourth straight layup getting rejected.
 
koleszar

koleszar

Heisman Winner
Gold Member
Jan 1, 2010
18,620
24,917
113
Nice fouls shot Geo, Good Job. Unbelievable a guard who can't make FT's
 
ScarletDave

ScarletDave

All American
Oct 7, 2010
8,068
6,830
113
Seriously is there a mutiny going on against Pike or something, did he steal all their girlfriends or something. What the heck !!???!!! Where’s the defense, the intensity ... it’s like they don’t even care anymore
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Top Bottom