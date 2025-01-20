ADVERTISEMENT

Basketball GAMEDAY THREAD: Rutgers Basketball versus Penn State

RUBubba said:
Does Pike go back to JMike starting on Baldwin or does he ride with Acuff?
Hasn't the "starting lineup" actually been pretty bad the last two games when on the court?
Despite the wins.

I saw someone say they only actually played 9min together last game?
 
Do you think the B1G scheduling geniuses could have moved the start time back 1 hour so that people could watch the CFP Championship game that starts at 7:30 p.m.? To boot the stupid game is on Peacock, and there is no facile way to split the screen and watch both games on one screen.

@NickRU714 - this is not a rant against Peacock--I know it's part of the media rights deal that benefits B1G teams. Just a rant pointing out that when these games are on Apps such as Peacock, Amazon, Netflix, etc, and one wants to watch two games on 1 screen, it is difficult, if not impossible on a big screen TV. Rant over.
 
Knight Shift said:
Do you think the B1G scheduling geniuses could have moved the start time back 1 hour so that people could watch the CFP Championship game that starts at 7:30 p.m.? To boot the stupid game is on Peacock, and there is no facile way to split the screen and watch both games on one screen.

@NickRU714 - this is not a rant against Peacock--I know it's part of the media rights deal that benefits B1G teams. Just a rant pointing out that when these games are on Apps such as Peacock, Amazon, Netflix, etc, and one wants to watch two games on 1 screen, it is difficult, if not impossible on a big screen TV. Rant over.
According to the headline, the game was yesterday anyway.
 
RUtix4me said:
According to the headline, the game was yesterday anyway.
Salivating Homer Simpson GIF
Backing Up Homer Simpson GIF

Me^^^
 
Knight Shift said:
Do you think the B1G scheduling geniuses could have moved the start time back 1 hour so that people could watch the CFP Championship game that starts at 7:30 p.m.? To boot the stupid game is on Peacock, and there is no facile way to split the screen and watch both games on one screen.

@NickRU714 - this is not a rant against Peacock--I know it's part of the media rights deal that benefits B1G teams. Just a rant pointing out that when these games are on Apps such as Peacock, Amazon, Netflix, etc, and one wants to watch two games on 1 screen, it is difficult, if not impossible on a big screen TV. Rant over.
Or even just start at 6pm if 5:30 is too early.

Especially because it's on Peacock - there is no before/after scheduling issues to deal with.
 
NickRU714 said:
Hasn't the "starting lineup" actually been pretty bad the last two games when on the court?
Despite the wins.

I saw someone say they only actually played 9min together last game?
Yeah, the starting group have been poor together, outside the opening 2nd half of the UCLA game when Dylan got hot. I think the group has been outscored by like 7 every other half they started together. In fact, just the four freshman together, with any 5th, have yet to outscore the 5 they are on the court against.
 
Not particularly worried about Ace Baldwin because he has to get others involved....we needed someone on the roster to contend with Zach Hicks from the 3 point line and i think Dylan Grant has his hands full with this matchup....but he's at least 6'7 with arm length, much more likely to bother Hicks than JWill or Derkack.

In terms of Acuff, In whatever minutes he plays, Baldwin has to locate Acuff and that's a much more difficult assignment, unless Baldwin is going to be assigned to Dylan Harper....in either case, having Acuff in the mix for 12 to 14 minutes is 12 to 14 minutes of activity Ace Baldwin has to work for on defense, vs guarding JMike, who isn't a shooter and if he drives to score, that's a win for PSU on that offensive possession.

All RU has to do is match possessions with quality shots and avoid empty ones with the wrong players taking too may shots. As long as Martini, Grant and Acuff are a threat to score or take a 3, that keeps the driving lanes open for Harper.
 
Richie O said:
I don’t see him switching it up personally.
Even though Davis was terrific disrupting Baldwin, I agree with Richie - Pike has many times stated he doesn't change the line-up after wins, and RU has been playing much better in the 2 games of this starting line-up. It is not just how the starters play, or play together, but how the substitution patterns and rotations play out with this starting line-up versus prior starting line-ups.

I suspect Harper will begin defending Baldwin (Acuff is too poor a defender, I would think - though he has to start on SOMEONE, eh?). In the prior game vs PSU, when Davis was not covering Baldwin, Harper was the primary Baldwin defender. Then, when Williams and Davis come in they take turns on Baldwin.

FYI: To me the key would be keeping PSU under 8-0 points, plus not turning the ball over TOO much. PSU is 11-2 when they score over 80 points, and 1-4 when they score 80 points or fewer. And they force 16+ turnovers per game ... in the last game RU committed 14 turnovers. On the road, I hope RU can do a little better. PSU is a very good offensive team, so it is hard work keeping their offense below 80 points - which RU did in December. PSU shoots 49% overall FG, 34% from 3, but takes just 34% of their overall FG from 3 (lower percentage than RU's 35.7%). PSU uses their 3-point shooting and dribble-drive penetration to set up many at the rim, short mid-range and mid-range shots - and they shoot 56.5% from 2-point range, which is pretty good. Baldwin, Kern, and Dilione all take 60% or more of their FG's from inside 3-point range (Kern is ALL drive, slash, floaters, inside the paint shooting - and hits 60% of his FG. Kern has been PSU's 2nd best player this year, as their 6th man. Plus Niederhouser , the center, takes 8 FG's tries a game, shooting 61% FG.

Penn State's starting line-up, without Puff Johnson, would seem likely to be: Baldwin, Dilione at Guards, Niederhouser at Center (7'0"), Hicks at WF and Kern for Puff Johnson. Kern has been PSU's 2nd best player, to Baldwin. Ogbole and Sommerville did a very good job on Niederhouser in the last game between RU and PSU.

Baldwin is their best player and their engine: Leading scorer, best defender, best distributor ... disrupt and/or defend, limit him, you limit PSU's offense. Kern has been their next best player. Hicks is their designated 3-point assassin - 73% of his FG tries are from 3 - he had a very good shooting game vs RU in December. If I had to guess on initial match-ups:

Sommerville on Niederhouser
Harper on Baldwin
Acuff on Dilione
Bailey on Hicks
Grant on Kern

Grant on Kern is an interesting one ... Grant definitely has the athleticism - but will have ot not lose Kern on cuts - Kern cuts into the lane and to the basket all the time. And keep a body on him to prevent offensive rebounds (Kern is #3 on PSU in offensive rebounding).

Ogbole and Sommerville have to keep a body on Niederhouser, PSU's best offensive rebounder.

Whoever covers Hicks has to stay on him, as often as possible - and close well.

Whoever covers Baldwin must stop his dribble penetration - that is how he gets a lot of his shots, and a lot of assists.

Get Niederhouser in foul trouble, and PSU has a problem, as Nzeh is generally not that good and only averages 12 mpg - and is only 6'8" anyway. If Niederhouser gets in foul trouble, with Puff Johnson out, PSU has a problem defending inside the paint - and will rely even more heavily on pressuring to create turnovers and to prevent effective attacks at the rim. Neiderhouser is PSU only rim protector threat (41 blocked shots in 18 games - no one else with more than 8 blocked shots). maybe Harper attacking the rim gets Niederhouser in foul trouble?
 
Richie O said:
Depends cause Baldwin’s back is hurting him and won’t attack the paint as much imo. Also Tyson is your third best scorer, need to score in order to win.
i really dont see Acuff as a big factor..thats just my opinion, he will have a few games here and there but i have not seen consistancy from him and he was brutally ineffective vs Nebraska
 
Richie O said:
Depends cause Baldwin’s back is hurting him and won’t attack the paint as much imo. Also Tyson is your third best scorer, need to score in order to win.
It would be nice to see Acuff BECOME RU's 3rd best scorer - but he has not been, not even in the last 4-5 games.

I would be shocked if Acuff starts off as the primary defender on Baldwin ... on switches? Yes. But not the primary.

Harper's advantage is his 6'6"+ height, and longer wing span - he does not have ot play up in Baldwin's jersey the way Davis did to be effective. Baldwin is not a great 3-point shooter (though he takes plenty), so staying a hlf-step back on him when a guy 6" plus is covering Baldwin still allows for a contesting of his 3-point shot while still reducing the ability of Baldwin to dribble penetrate. Since Williams will be in 4-6 minutes into the game, you then switch Williams to Baldwin to allow Harper to not have to risk energy and fouls on Baldwin ... and then, other than the start of the 2nd half, Harper may not have to cover Baldwin most of the time.
 
Knight Shift said:
Do you think the B1G scheduling geniuses could have moved the start time back 1 hour so that people could watch the CFP Championship game that starts at 7:30 p.m.? To boot the stupid game is on Peacock, and there is no facile way to split the screen and watch both games on one screen.

@NickRU714 - this is not a rant against Peacock--I know it's part of the media rights deal that benefits B1G teams. Just a rant pointing out that when these games are on Apps such as Peacock, Amazon, Netflix, etc, and one wants to watch two games on 1 screen, it is difficult, if not impossible on a big screen TV. Rant over.
Recco and Austin on the radio call, Football on the big screen.
 
What time is this game?
When is the last road game on peacock so I can cancel?
Looked at stubhub seats are insanely cheap. Joyce center looks to have a SHU curtain as there are no upper bowl seats
 
WE just need to get off to a lead of 3 possessions and keep it and control the tempo and let our talent shine and put others not so talented players in a situation they are comfortable with and not detrimental to the overall effort
 
Another key in the game ... posted this in another thread previewing the game: RU limiting its own turnovers.

PSU is 8-0 in games this season where they force 15 or more turnovers ... 8-0.

RU keeps their turnovers below that, especially at 12 or fewer, got to like RU's chances.

PSU relies SO MUCH on creating turnovers (and average forcing 16+ turnovers per game, including 9+ steals per game). PSU has 5 layers averaging 1.3 or more steals per game ... Puff Johnson is one, and he is out.
 
Puff Johnson OUT!!!! That's pretty big right there! 23 minutes, 10 points and 4.5 rebounds lost!
 
A win tonight and MSG is an insane asylum on Saturday.

Surprised spread is so high. Take the points if not the money line

Game time should have started at 4 or 5 pm. Not smart directly conflicting with Football Champ Game
 
As not great as we've played so far - a win tonight ...

would move us to a tie for 8th place with Maryland at .500 in conference play, two games clear of PSU with the tiebreaker in hand.

It would also push us 2.5 clear of bottom dwellers Wash and Minnesota.

The only teams that would be ahead of us - outside of Indy - are all ranked.

It would put us only 1.5 games back of the last double bye.
 
