Rutgers Basketball Hits Road For Sunday Game Versus Penn State
Here's everything you need to know about Rutgers Basketball's game against Penn State later today.
rutgers.rivals.com
Does Pike go back to JMike starting on Baldwin or does he ride with Acuff?
According to the headline, the game was yesterday anyway.Do you think the B1G scheduling geniuses could have moved the start time back 1 hour so that people could watch the CFP Championship game that starts at 7:30 p.m.? To boot the stupid game is on Peacock, and there is no facile way to split the screen and watch both games on one screen.
@NickRU714 - this is not a rant against Peacock--I know it's part of the media rights deal that benefits B1G teams. Just a rant pointing out that when these games are on Apps such as Peacock, Amazon, Netflix, etc, and one wants to watch two games on 1 screen, it is difficult, if not impossible on a big screen TV. Rant over.
Guess you are rooting for Notre Dame, huh?
I don’t see him switching it up personally.Does Pike go back to JMike starting on Baldwin or does he ride with Acuff?
My bad, feels like a Sunday 😅
Not really, but whatever. It's a basketball thread.We are all winning today no matter what
why did you bring up Notre DameNot really, but whatever. It's a basketball thread.
yikes...there is no way Acuff can guard him..i see another 8 minutes from Acuff
Yeah, the starting group have been poor together, outside the opening 2nd half of the UCLA game when Dylan got hot. I think the group has been outscored by like 7 every other half they started together. In fact, just the four freshman together, with any 5th, have yet to outscore the 5 they are on the court against.Hasn't the "starting lineup" actually been pretty bad the last two games when on the court?
Despite the wins.
I saw someone say they only actually played 9min together last game?
Agree. Acuff may start just a mental thing to not change it up however he won’t play a lotyikes...there is no way Acuff can guard him..i see another 8 minutes from Acuff
Depends cause Baldwin’s back is hurting him and won’t attack the paint as much imo. Also Tyson is your third best scorer, need to score in order to win.yikes...there is no way Acuff can guard him..i see another 8 minutes from Acuff
Even though Davis was terrific disrupting Baldwin, I agree with Richie - Pike has many times stated he doesn't change the line-up after wins, and RU has been playing much better in the 2 games of this starting line-up. It is not just how the starters play, or play together, but how the substitution patterns and rotations play out with this starting line-up versus prior starting line-ups.
i really dont see Acuff as a big factor..thats just my opinion, he will have a few games here and there but i have not seen consistancy from him and he was brutally ineffective vs NebraskaDepends cause Baldwin’s back is hurting him and won’t attack the paint as much imo. Also Tyson is your third best scorer, need to score in order to win.
Speak volumes about the rest of the team's offensive abilities.i really dont see Acuff as a big factor..thats just my opinion, he will have a few games here and there but i have seen consistancy from him and he was brutally ineffective vs Nebraska
It would be nice to see Acuff BECOME RU's 3rd best scorer - but he has not been, not even in the last 4-5 games.Depends cause Baldwin’s back is hurting him and won’t attack the paint as much imo. Also Tyson is your third best scorer, need to score in order to win.
Unfortunately tough to hide it. By all rights it should be J Will but again so up and down with what he providesSpeak volumes about the rest of the team's offensive abilities.
They said 2 out. Who is the other?Puff Johnson OUT!!!! That's pretty big right there! 23 minutes, 10 points and 4.5 rebounds lost!