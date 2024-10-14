NickRU714 said: They count in overall record.

It's to mean when projecting future performance - those games should be weighed much less.

Considering they aren't very comparable to the rest of the schedule.



Suppose Rutgers gets blown out by Top 10 OSU and PSU early in the season.

It would make sense to say "well the rest of the schedule isn't nearly as hard so those games could be outliers and not great predictors."



Critical analysis isn't that hard. Click to expand...

Especially from critics.Didn't see anyone mention that Hawaii sucks this year (lost to Sam Houston's mother) and UCLA lost to a wobbly Minnesota (at least when they played them.But your point is a good one--ALL fans of ALL teams tend to get a little overly exuberant about their records and stats early in the year, which is unwise when: (1) the early schedules usually include 2-3 cupcakes (Rutgers had 2, UCLA had 1); (2) Injuries-yes, every team has them, but it does seem they are piling up in bad places for Rutger (LB and DBs and RB); (3) development and improvement as the year proceeds. On #3, UCLA may be developing and improving. I watched the post game interview with Luke Fickel, and he said that is exactly what is going on with Wisconsin on offense and defense.As for Rutgers, I have said in other threads to chuck out the Nebraska game because the conditions were horrible (but on the plus side, the defense was lights out, while the offense sputtered), but is the Wisconsin game part of a pattern of regression (due to poor coaching, execution and/or injuries), or just a WTF game. Time will tell. Usually, I am optimistic, but I am on the fence on the result for UCLA. Would not surprise me if we lose a close game, but when you consider UCLA's schedule, they may not be as terrible as their record indicates. But that will not stop the usual idiotic critics from lobbing hate and overly critical comments at Rutgers.