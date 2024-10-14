Tango Two
📺 - FS1
🕰️ - 12:00pm ET
🏟️ - SHI Stadium
Is this to mean those games dont count?Take out Howard and Akron and those stats drop quite a bit
Since Akron AK has 2 TDs passing
KM had 373 yds and 4 TDs in first two games (3 since)
Is this to mean those games dont count?
Especially from critics.They count in overall record.
It's to mean when projecting future performance - those games should be weighed much less.
Considering they aren't very comparable to the rest of the schedule.
Suppose Rutgers gets blown out by Top 10 OSU and PSU early in the season.
It would make sense to say "well the rest of the schedule isn't nearly as hard so those games could be outliers and not great predictors."
Critical analysis isn't that hard.
but is the Wisconsin game part of a pattern of regression (due to poor coaching, execution and/or injuries), or just a WTF game. Time will tell. Usually, I am optimistic, but I am on the fence on the result for UCLA.
And you are forgetting about UCLA-a team that lost to undefeated Indiana, USC, Penn State, LSU and a close one to Minnesota by 4 pts (a solid, mid-level B1G team) does not make them a bad team. Maybe they were "unlucky" against Minnesota and Rutgers was "lucky" against Va Tech and Washington. But that will not stop the usual haters from crowing about how Rutgers sucks should we lose. For me, it will depend on if we lose, how we lose. But with that said, even if it is a close lose, the haters will pick on the passing game, the running game, the defense and a host of other things. I promise to only pick on the game day production, Joe Nolan and perhaps special teams.I'm in the same boat, I really don't know what to expect in this game. The team that beat VTech and UDub? We win the game easy. The sputtering offense we saw against Nebraska and Wisky? We lose.
I promise to only pick on the game day production, Joe Nolan and perhaps special teams.
Well stated. Unrealistic expectations by RU fans will result in gross overreaction should Rutgers lose.The UCLA game is a concern. UCLA has played at LSU and at PSU. While not winning they have faced the toughest environments. And have hung tough for various periods of those games. And they do have some athletes.
Hard to believe Bienemy will not get better at running the offense as he's a competent OC. The belief that RU is so far superior in talent (especially with injuries) and execution that this will be a walkover is not based in the evidence of the games this season.
Right now we have a shell of the team that beat Virginia Tech and UW.I'm in the same boat, I really don't know what to expect in this game. The team that beat VTech and UDub? We win the game easy. The sputtering offense we saw against Nebraska and Wisky? We lose.
I know Bailey isn't on that list, but he seems to play sparingly...at best.Right now we have a shell of the team that beat Virginia Tech and UW.
No Strong
No Sam Brown
No Felter
No Longerbeam
No Powell
No Lewis
-They haven't been able to run the ball for two weeks in a row
-Athan panics in the pocket and throws inaccurate passes
-Kirk forgot about Dymere Miller, but they love Chris Long who can't catch the ball.
-Every play either a delayed handoff up the middle or a throw to the sideline.
-Defense can't seal the edge or defend the pass.
Not a good team right now.
USC's Lincoln Riley HAS TO win at Rutgers or serious pressure ensues. Illinois over Michigan?Lincoln Riley has lost back-to-back games, one in which USC was a touchdown favorite and one in which his team led by 14 points at the half playing at home.www.rocketcitynow.com