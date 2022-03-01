Football Rutgers at the NFL Combine

I put this in the war room, but figured I’d make a thread too.

Just Bo Melton is participating.
He arrived and everything on Monday and went through registration, orientation, interviews, and a pre-exam according to the schedule.

Tuesday, Melton has another medical exam, more interviews, and potential special studies, though I’m not sure what that is.

Wednesday, he will have media stuff, more team interviews, Ortho exam, and a NFLPA meeting.

Thursday he will get tested in all the on-field drills in addition to bench press, and measurements. Can watch on NFL Network at 4pm.

Melton leaves on Friday and prob sleeps all day on Saturday haha.

Was recently on a podcast hosted by BTN


I'm going to guess he runs a 4.39 40-yard dash. Melton performed very well during Senior Bowl week.
 
How does this year's WR (draft) class look? Is this year loaded? If so, I'm sure that something around the 4th - 5th round would be a likely landing spot. Of course, much like Mo, he'll do well and hopefully have a lengthy career.

Of course, (fill in the blank) from (some SEC school) will be a 1st round pick but, due to a variety of reasons, won't make it beyond 3 years in the league.
 
