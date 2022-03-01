I put this in the war room, but figured I’d make a thread too.



Just Bo Melton is participating.

He arrived and everything on Monday and went through registration, orientation, interviews, and a pre-exam according to the schedule.



Tuesday, Melton has another medical exam, more interviews, and potential special studies, though I’m not sure what that is.



Wednesday, he will have media stuff, more team interviews, Ortho exam, and a NFLPA meeting.



Thursday he will get tested in all the on-field drills in addition to bench press, and measurements. Can watch on NFL Network at 4pm.



Melton leaves on Friday and prob sleeps all day on Saturday haha.



I'm going to guess he runs a 4.39 40-yard dash. Melton performed very well during Senior Bowl week.