Funny, I was "watching" the gamecast/tracker on ESPN.com, and they initially had it as a 3-pointer, but then changed it to a 2-pointer. But then several minutes passed without anything changing (there was still 1 second left), so I assumed they were reviewing the video. And then they changed it back to a 3-pointer.



Princeton just has "it." Or several "its" -- Gravitas. Cahones. Swagger. Fearlessness. Guts. You know, pretty much everything Rutgers hasn't really shown just yet, with the exception of Dylan Harper.