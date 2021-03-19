Basketball GAME THREAD: Rutgers Basketball vs. Clemson

RocktheRac

RocktheRac

Heisman Winner
Sep 10, 2001
15,216
3,215
113
Gonna be surreal watching the game and seeing all the other teams scores on top of the screen. We are big time now. Better see some RU peeps shown cheering. And RU cheers.
 
  • Like
Reactions: RUfanSinceAnderson
zappaa

zappaa

Legend
Gold Member
Jul 27, 2001
50,205
44,905
113
Montclair NJ
Nervous
Don’t know how much I can watch before I take the trash out.
When I come back, we’re always in the middle of a run.
My friend RaRa, insists I store up plenty of trash before the game
 
Richard Schnyderite

Richard Schnyderite

Hall of Famer
Staff
Mar 21, 2016
22,267
65,823
113
South Amboy, NJ
ONE HOUR WARNING

rutgers.rivals.com

TheKnightReport - BEHIND ENEMY LINES: Clemson Tigers Basketball Edition

To learn more about the Tigers basketball program, TKR spoke with Larry Williams of Tiger Illustrated.
rutgers.rivals.com rutgers.rivals.com

rutgers.rivals.com

TheKnightReport - Scouting Clemson Hoops: Tigers roster, rankings, stat comparison

Rutgers Basketball is all set to tip off against Clemson and TKR has all your pregame needs right here!
rutgers.rivals.com rutgers.rivals.com

rutgers.rivals.com

TheKnightReport - Rutgers-Clemson: Tigers have some NJ flavor

Rutgers' Ron Harper Jr. talks about the battles with Al-Amir Dawes and more New Jersey connections.
rutgers.rivals.com rutgers.rivals.com

rutgers.rivals.com

TheKnightReport - TKR TV: Steve Pikiell / Ron Harper Jr. Preview NCAA Tournament

Rutgers Hoops HC Steve Pikiell, F Ron Harper Jr. preview the team's upcoming first round matchup with Clemson.
rutgers.rivals.com rutgers.rivals.com
 
MADHAT1

MADHAT1

Hall of Famer
Apr 1, 2003
20,613
6,923
113
Hope beating the tiggy Tigers leads to a tournament that does even better than the one
this RU MBB team was in
 
1984

1984

Hall of Famer
Aug 9, 2001
20,023
8,679
113
fluoxetine said:
I’m not going to post in this thread during the game because I’ll be concentrating. Try to enjoy it, even if we get off to a slow start. See you on the other side.
Click to expand...
Good luck. Me too. I'll likely check in at halftime.
For those watching the games at home. I have to say I like how the project the shot clock into the top of key when it gets to 15 seconds.
 
  • Like
Reactions: ScarletDave and fluoxetine
ScarletDave

ScarletDave

All American
Oct 7, 2010
8,369
7,322
113
Same .. too much anxiety .. see you at halftime ... remember we are ALL fans .. no team leads any game wire to wire .. just cuz Clemson has a lead at some point doesn’t mean we suck. Just win
 
  • Like
Reactions: BROTHERSKINNY
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Top Bottom