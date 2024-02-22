ADVERTISEMENT

Basketball Rutgers Basketball gets dominated by Purdue, losing 96-68

392791326_18408532489050176_760466024498653916_n.jpg
 
Purdue GAMEDAY. Let’s go!!
Purdue is vulnerable but coming off the loss to Ohio State and being at home we will get their best effort. We better be snapping on our BIG Boy pants tonight.
 
Wondering how we defend Purdue tonight. Purdue has scored 80+ points in all but ONE game at home this year, and the one was when they scored 79 against Indiana last week LOL. It will take a gargantuan effort to beat Purdue at Mackey, and since we really can't count on scoring more than 70 points, we're going to need to play elite defense, hope Purdue has an off shooting night, and keep the score in the 60s.

Normally you'd want smaller, quicker guards on a small, quick PG like Braden Smith, but they play three guards most of the time, and Smith is 6-0, Lance Jones is 6-1, and Loyer is 6-4 (but not terribly athletic). Do we put JWill on Loyer and hope to squash out any three-point threat there, and have Simpson and JMike on Smith and Jones? (which would also preserve a bit of energy for JWill to operate on offense). Or do we put JWill on Smith and hope to choke off the Purdue "engine"/cut the head off the snake?

Honestly, I'm not sure if JWill has the quickness to stay with Smith, who is constantly on the move and is very quick. We might do better with Simpson -- who has been very good defensively lately -- or JMike, who both are quicker than JWill. Personally, I'm putting Simpson on Smith because his length could bother Smith; JMike on Jones; and JWill on Loyer.

Up front, if Mag starts, he will defend Mason Gillis, who is shooting a gaudy 48% from three-point range on pretty high volume (37-77), but whether it's Mag or Hyatt, whoever it is needs to play Gillis tight.

Obviously, Cliff is on Edey, but the big question that we've debated on here forever is, do we double Edey in the post but probably leave open a shooter? Or do we just let Cliff go to work, perhaps "allow" Edey to get his 2s, while tightly guarding the perimeter to prevent open threes? One thing to keep in mind here is that Purdue averages 40% from deep this year overall -- much better than last year -- and this average is apparently even higher at Mackey. And Purdue does a good job of getting Edey the ball in the MIDDLE of the paint, where he can take a "straight on" hook shot and where it's harder for defenses to double him because it's an extra several feet for a wing defender to double him, whereas it's not as far if Edey is on the SIDE of the key. I suspect Pike will have a plan and that our defense will be a mix of doubling and not doubling.

It will also be interesting to see how much we employ a full-court or 3/4-court press to take time off of the 30-second clock. With Smith and Jones this year, I suspect it will be harder to full-court press Purdue because of their speed and quickness. But a 3/4-court press can at least slow them down and only give them 20 seconds to run their half-court offense.

One thing I'd like to see as a corollary to the 3/4-court press is the halfcourt trap that we used against Northwestern. This seemed most effective when the opposing player near the sideline crosses the half court line but has his back turned away from the middle of the court. At that point, whoever was guarding the player in the middle would rush over and double-team the ball handler. This seemed pretty effective against NW, and if it's Loyer or Gillis who has the ball there, a half-court trap could be pretty effective.
 
I'd have JWill on Loyer and save his energy for offense. JWill didn't do well the few possessions he was on Boo. I don't think a small quick PG is ideal for him especially with Simpson and JMike able to handle it. I'd probably be more likely to put JMike on Jones if anything

Agree with the 3/4 court pressure. Slow them down and give them less time to work the ball into Edey if possible

Our only shot of winning is hoping Purdue has an off 3 point shooting night. We need to make some 3's. Cliff needs to stay out of foul trouble
 
It'll certainly be a tall task tonight (no pun intended). Fortunately Pike usually gets his teams up for games with upper echelon teams, and I suspect and hope our defense will keep this one competitive.
 
when was the last time Purdue lost 2 in a row… if ever? Tall task. But stranger things have happened
 
If we can somehow play Edey to a standstill, I like our chances, but much of that depends on the refs who always seem to give a ridiculous benefit of the doubt to Purdue. Also need JW and Mag and one of the other guards to play well to beat them. But it's not some impossible task like some are saying.
 
Don’t want to see out of control wasted possessions, mad runs to the basket with blinders on by Simpson and Davis
 
To win the game Rutgers must play a game similar to the one at the RAC where Purdue only scored 68 points and Rutgers makes at least 7 three pointers.
 
Any indication if it’s for the rest of the season or just tonight? Not on twitter so haven’t seen anything on it
 
If we can somehow play Edey to a standstill, I like our chances, but much of that depends on the refs who always seem to give a ridiculous benefit of the doubt to Purdue. Also need JW and Mag and one of the other guards to play well to beat them. But it's not some impossible task like some are saying.
Edey gets every call, no question about that. Cliff will have 2 fouls within 5 minutes of the start of the game. Seen this movie before
 
So the guy we spotlighted in the graphic above won't be in the game. That's interesting.

Heal up, Mawot, we need you against Maryland!
 
Edey gets every call, no question about that. Cliff will have 2 fouls within 5 minutes of the start of the game. Seen this movie before
This is pretty ridiculous. Edey gets fouled relentlessly, and the rarely call it. It's like Shaq. When you're that big people can't do anything to stop you but foul and the refs aren't going to call every one
 
This is pretty ridiculous. Edey gets fouled relentlessly, and the rarely call it. It's like Shaq. When you're that big people can't do anything to stop you but foul and the refs aren't going to call every one
He also fouls and doesn’t get called and also travels. That said he’s a super player and agree he gets banged around like you say.
 
I like Painter a lot, and Edey is a great player. But I remember the interview he did a few years ago where he said all Rutgers does on defense is foul you all game long because the refs won't call them all. (Paraphrasing) I am tired of hearing that sort of complaint about our team.

No Mag = next man up, I guess. Maybe this will be Oskar's night again.
 
Rutgers better switch to zone defense .Purdue leads 11-9 at first time out.
 
Can never get good offense and good defense on the same night. Don't like the super aggressive hedging by Cliff on the PnR.
 
