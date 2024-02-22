Wondering how we defend Purdue tonight. Purdue has scored 80+ points in all but ONE game at home this year, and the one was when they scored 79 against Indiana last week LOL. It will take a gargantuan effort to beat Purdue at Mackey, and since we really can't count on scoring more than 70 points, we're going to need to play elite defense, hope Purdue has an off shooting night, and keep the score in the 60s.



Normally you'd want smaller, quicker guards on a small, quick PG like Braden Smith, but they play three guards most of the time, and Smith is 6-0, Lance Jones is 6-1, and Loyer is 6-4 (but not terribly athletic). Do we put JWill on Loyer and hope to squash out any three-point threat there, and have Simpson and JMike on Smith and Jones? (which would also preserve a bit of energy for JWill to operate on offense). Or do we put JWill on Smith and hope to choke off the Purdue "engine"/cut the head off the snake?



Honestly, I'm not sure if JWill has the quickness to stay with Smith, who is constantly on the move and is very quick. We might do better with Simpson -- who has been very good defensively lately -- or JMike, who both are quicker than JWill. Personally, I'm putting Simpson on Smith because his length could bother Smith; JMike on Jones; and JWill on Loyer.



Up front, if Mag starts, he will defend Mason Gillis, who is shooting a gaudy 48% from three-point range on pretty high volume (37-77), but whether it's Mag or Hyatt, whoever it is needs to play Gillis tight.



Obviously, Cliff is on Edey, but the big question that we've debated on here forever is, do we double Edey in the post but probably leave open a shooter? Or do we just let Cliff go to work, perhaps "allow" Edey to get his 2s, while tightly guarding the perimeter to prevent open threes? One thing to keep in mind here is that Purdue averages 40% from deep this year overall -- much better than last year -- and this average is apparently even higher at Mackey. And Purdue does a good job of getting Edey the ball in the MIDDLE of the paint, where he can take a "straight on" hook shot and where it's harder for defenses to double him because it's an extra several feet for a wing defender to double him, whereas it's not as far if Edey is on the SIDE of the key. I suspect Pike will have a plan and that our defense will be a mix of doubling and not doubling.



It will also be interesting to see how much we employ a full-court or 3/4-court press to take time off of the 30-second clock. With Smith and Jones this year, I suspect it will be harder to full-court press Purdue because of their speed and quickness. But a 3/4-court press can at least slow them down and only give them 20 seconds to run their half-court offense.



One thing I'd like to see as a corollary to the 3/4-court press is the halfcourt trap that we used against Northwestern. This seemed most effective when the opposing player near the sideline crosses the half court line but has his back turned away from the middle of the court. At that point, whoever was guarding the player in the middle would rush over and double-team the ball handler. This seemed pretty effective against NW, and if it's Loyer or Gillis who has the ball there, a half-court trap could be pretty effective.