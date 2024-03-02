Richie O
Unfortunately @HRodriguez is away this weekend, so I'll do my best to update this thread as I can, but Rutgers is set to start a three game series against Charleston Southern today as they kick off a double header starting at 1:30pm ET.
FIRST GAME -- 1:30pm ET
STARTING PITCHERS: RHP Christian Coppola (RU) vs. LHP Sam Massey (CSU)
TV/STREAM: None
SECOND GAME -- 45 mins after first game ends
STARTING PITCHERS: LHP Justin Sinibaldi (RU) vs. LHP Brett Gastman (CSU)
TV/STREAM: None
THIRD GAME (SUNDAY) -- 11:00am ET
STARTING PITCHERS: RHP Zack Konstantinovsky (RU) vs. LHP Matt Gallant (CSU)
TV/STREAM: None
LIVE STATS ARE AVAILABLE AT go.rutgers.edu/LiveStats
