Football GAME THREAD: Rutgers versus Syracuse

Richard Schnyderite

Richard Schnyderite

Hall of Famer
Staff
Mar 21, 2016
25,195
76,265
113
South Amboy, NJ
Let's get this one going a little early, can I get an RRRRRRRRRR


rutgers.rivals.com

TheKnightReport - Rutgers Football set to take on Syracuse Orange in week two

The TKR staff previews Rutgers vs. Syracuse, as presented by Franchise Coach Adam Goldman.
rutgers.rivals.com rutgers.rivals.com
rutgers.rivals.com

TheKnightReport - Rutgers releases new uniforms honoring all those fallen on 9/11

The Rutgers Football program is set to debut new uniforms this weekend, honoring all those lost on September 11th, 2001.
rutgers.rivals.com rutgers.rivals.com
rutgers.rivals.com

TheKnightReport - Weather Report for Rutgers Football versus Syracuse

What is the weather expected to be like for Thursday's matchup between Rutgers and Syracuse? Click here for more!
rutgers.rivals.com rutgers.rivals.com
rutgers.rivals.com

TheKnightReport - Behind Enemy Lines: Syracuse Orange Football edition

TKR spoke with Ryan Murray of Cuse Confidential to get to know a little bit more about this year's Syracuse team.
rutgers.rivals.com rutgers.rivals.com
rutgers.rivals.com

TheKnightReport - Breaking down the Syracuse Orange offensive schemes

TKR's Anthony Siciliano breaks down the Syracuse Football offense and takes a look at some of their schemes.
rutgers.rivals.com rutgers.rivals.com
rutgers.rivals.com

TheKnightReport - TBT: Looking back at Rutgers and Syracuse starters as recruits

This week TKR takes a quick look at the Rutgers Football and Syracuse Orange starters ranked as recruits.
rutgers.rivals.com rutgers.rivals.com
 
B

Barnaby&Neill

All Conference
Gold Member
Dec 10, 2010
3,480
4,804
113
JerseyJohnnyRU said:
I'm worried about our offense being able to score
Click to expand...

The game I’ve had in my head all week is last year’s illinois game. We had plenty of opportunities in that game, should have won it, and didn’t — mostly because of poor execution from the QB position.

Maybe we win, but I imagine this game following a similar script and coming down to the final whistle
 
  • Like
Reactions: JerseyJohnnyRU
JerseyJohnnyRU

JerseyJohnnyRU

Redshirt
Sep 7, 2019
25
10
3
Knightmoves said:
61 points last week were lucky?
Click to expand...
No. But many of those points (almost 30) were courtesy of the defense and special teams. The rest were earned by the offense but against a much, much weaker D than 'Cuse's. Our offense really didn't look sharp and a few times looked shoddy.

Hopefully they were just shaking off the cobwebs and we see consistent, solid play from Noah and the O-Line against a stout 'cuse D - that would be enough to score on them.
 
JerseyJohnnyRU

JerseyJohnnyRU

Redshirt
Sep 7, 2019
25
10
3
BigEastPhil said:
No way we will see beginning of game in tv based on current status of Virginia - Illinois game.
Click to expand...
I'm watching Illinois get spanked by Virginia and was thinking that just 5 minutes before you posted it - 3rd quarter ended at 1:20, I don't see 4th quarter finishing in 40 real-time minutes.
 
Extra Point

Extra Point

Heisman Winner
Aug 9, 2001
10,798
2,679
113
By the time we play Ill Art might not be the starting QB. Ill can't tackle very good in this game either.
 
Ronnie_B

Ronnie_B

All American
Gold Member
Dec 30, 2011
6,698
6,078
113
Well this blows, I have Optimum and just realized I don't get the ACC Network, I guess I'm not going to be able to watch the game.
 
Scarlet_Scourge

Scarlet_Scourge

Hall of Famer
May 25, 2012
26,030
13,003
113
please make sure to post scores here for the people who can't watch it due to the ACC Network being pure garbage
 
Extra Point

Extra Point

Heisman Winner
Aug 9, 2001
10,798
2,679
113
You can get Hulu for their free trial, the RU game starts at 2pm sharp. Well it says it starts at 2:04.
 
ScarletDave

ScarletDave

All American
Oct 7, 2010
8,549
7,667
113
Less than half capacity according to Carlin, so much for Cuse home field advantage. Hopefully we take advantage and quiet the small crowd early
 
  • Haha
Reactions: JerseyJohnnyRU
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Richard Schnyderite

Football GAME THREAD: Rutgers versus Syracuse

Replies
30
Views
99
The Round Table
fatsam98
fatsam98
Richard Schnyderite

Football TBT: Looking back at Rutgers and Syracuse starters as recruits

Replies
3
Views
153
Rutgers Football
Knight Shift
Knight Shift
ChrisNalwasky

Football TKR TV: Rutgers-Syracuse sim

Replies
9
Views
432
Rutgers Football
ChrisNalwasky
ChrisNalwasky
Richard Schnyderite

Football Behind Enemy Lines: Syracuse Orange edition

Replies
10
Views
583
The Round Table
Richard Schnyderite
Richard Schnyderite
Richard Schnyderite

Football New uniforms to honor Rutgers alum lost on 9/11

Replies
70
Views
3K
Rutgers Football
e5fdny
e5fdny

Latest posts

Top Bottom