No. But many of those points (almost 30) were courtesy of the defense and special teams. The rest were earned by the offense but against a much, much weaker D than 'Cuse's. Our offense really didn't look sharp and a few times looked shoddy.Hopefully they were just shaking off the cobwebs and we see consistent, solid play from Noah and the O-Line against a stout 'cuse D - that would be enough to score on them.