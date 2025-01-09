ADVERTISEMENT

Basketball GAMEDAY THREAD: Rutgers Basketball versus Purdue

MUST WIN TONIGHT

Not just to keep hopes alive for NCAAT, but to keep their chances of making the B1G Tourney alive (can't believe we're saying this and it's early January)

- Pikiell must continue to shake up the lineup with Grant and Acuff (truly believe Acuff can play alongside Dylan in the backcourt)
- Need SMART production from Acuff (no forced shots & also drive the lane, historically VERY good free-throw shooter)
- More Lathan and less Ogbole (Although both really can't defend well, Lathan is better offensive player)
- NEED LATHAN TO BE UNSELFISH AND KICK IT OUT, he sometimes has the habit of being selfish with the basketball
- Dylan must be near 100% tonight (if Dylan is still overcoming his illness, there's almost no chance Rutgers can win)
- J-Will and J-Mike must be on the floor at all times for defensive purposes BUT not both at the same time (neither can really shoot it, although J-Will is fairly decent from mid-range)
- MUST RUN MORE HIGH BALL SCREENS TO FREE UP THREE-POINT SHOOTERS
- FOR THE LOVE OF GOD, ACE NEEDS TO MAKE HIS FREE-THROWS
- Stop giving up so many offensive rebounds

A laundry list of items but this is really what needs to happen to win.
 
  • Like
Reactions: biker7766 and RUGiddy777
rutgershoopsinsider said:
MUST WIN TONIGHT

Not just to keep hopes alive for NCAAT, but to keep their chances of making the B1G Tourney alive (can't believe we're saying this and it's early January)

- Pikiell must continue to shake up the lineup with Grant and Acuff (truly believe Acuff can play alongside Dylan in the backcourt)
- Need SMART production from Acuff (no forced shots & also drive the lane, historically VERY good free-throw shooter)
- More Lathan and less Ogbole (Although both really can't defend well, Lathan is better offensive player)
- NEED LATHAN TO BE UNSELFISH AND KICK IT OUT, he sometimes has the habit of being selfish with the basketball
- Dylan must be near 100% tonight (if Dylan is still overcoming his illness, there's almost no chance Rutgers can win)
- J-Will and J-Mike must be on the floor at all times for defensive purposes BUT not both at the same time (neither can really shoot it, although J-Will is fairly decent from mid-range)
- MUST RUN MORE HIGH BALL SCREENS TO FREE UP THREE-POINT SHOOTERS
- FOR THE LOVE OF GOD, ACE NEEDS TO MAKE HIS FREE-THROWS
- Stop giving up so many offensive rebounds

A laundry list of items but this is really what needs to happen to win.
Click to expand...
Some might happen. All is an enormous ask.
 
  • Like
Reactions: biker7766 and rutgershoopsinsider
Cannot double the post when the ball is dumped down to Kaufman-Renn -- Purdue is shooting 39.6% on threes as a team (#1 in the B1G), and they will MURDER us if we leave anyone open on the perimeter.
 
  • Like
Reactions: RUGiddy777 and biker7766
bac2therac said:
Shock the world
Click to expand...
There is precedent for this, although it's 35 years ago. In 1988-89, Rutgers was 6-10 more than midway through the season, and then we ripped off 9 wins over our next 11 games to go 15-12 overall (13-5 in the Atlantic Ten, good for 3rd place). We then won all three games to win the Atlantic Ten title and get the automatic berth to the NCAA Tournament. Including the A-10 Tourney, we won 8 in a row and 10 of our last 11 games.

Different times, different situations, but you never know what can happen in this crazy game of college basketball. The lightbulb CAN suddenly go on.

GDateType OpponentConfSRS TmOppOTWLStreakArena
GDateType OpponentConfSRS TmOppOTWLStreakArena
1Fri, Nov 25, 1988REGRiderECC-17.50W826510W 1Louis Brown Athletic Center
2Sat, Dec 3, 1988REGMassachusettsA-10-10.59W786120W 2Louis Brown Athletic Center
3Mon, Dec 5, 1988REGNorthwesternBig Ten5.05L697521L 1Louis Brown Athletic Center
4Sat, Dec 10, 1988REG@George WashingtonA-10-14.42W887131W 1Charles E. Smith Center
5Tue, Dec 13, 1988REG@Seton Hall (17)Big East20.91L709632L 1Brendan Byrne Arena
6Sat, Dec 17, 1988REGPrincetonIvy-2.17W696342W 1Louis Brown Athletic Center
7Tue, Dec 27, 1988REGSyracuse (3)Big East22.31L8110043L 1Louis Brown Athletic Center
8Fri, Dec 30, 1988REGLafayetteECC-6.10L556044L 2Louis Brown Athletic Center
9Tue, Jan 3, 1989REGMiami (FL)Ind2.86L949945L 3Louis Brown Athletic Center
10Thu, Jan 5, 1989REGRhode IslandA-10-1.84W877755W 1Louis Brown Athletic Center
11Tue, Jan 10, 1989REG@TempleA-108.10L798556L 1McGonigle Hall
12Sat, Jan 14, 1989REG@West VirginiaA-1011.05L709057L 2WVU Coliseum
13Wed, Jan 18, 1989REGNSt. John's (NY)Big East9.84L616258L 3
14Sat, Jan 21, 1989REGDuquesneA-10-2.74W1028768W 1Louis Brown Athletic Center
15Tue, Jan 24, 1989REG@Notre DameInd11.31L638569L 1Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center
16Sat, Jan 28, 1989REG@MassachusettsA-10-10.59L89105610L 2Curry Hicks Cage
17Mon, Jan 30, 1989REGSt. BonaventureA-10-10.39W7950710W 1Louis Brown Athletic Center
18Thu, Feb 2, 1989REGPenn StateA-104.59W8783810W 2Louis Brown Athletic Center
19Sun, Feb 5, 1989REGWest Virginia (18)A-1011.05L5860811L 1Louis Brown Athletic Center
20Thu, Feb 9, 1989REG@DuquesneA-10-2.74W7974911W 1A.J. Palumbo Center
21Sat, Feb 11, 1989REGSaint Joseph'sA-10-8.66W91551011W 2Louis Brown Athletic Center
22Mon, Feb 13, 1989REG@Penn StateA-104.59L65931012L 1Rec Hall
23Sat, Feb 18, 1989REGGeorge WashingtonA-10-14.42W80651112W 1Louis Brown Athletic Center
24Mon, Feb 20, 1989REG@Saint Joseph'sA-10-8.66W76741212W 2Alumni Memorial Fieldhouse
25Thu, Feb 23, 1989REGTempleA-108.10W77641312W 3Louis Brown Athletic Center
26Sat, Feb 25, 1989REG@St. BonaventureA-10-10.39W83801412W 4Reilly Center
27Wed, Mar 1, 1989REG@Rhode IslandA-10-1.84W67661512W 5Keaney Gymnasium
28Sun, Mar 5, 1989CTOURNNSt. BonaventureA-10-10.39W100671612W 6The Palestra
29Mon, Mar 6, 1989CTOURN@TempleA-108.10W62591712W 7The Palestra
30Thu, Mar 9, 1989CTOURNPenn StateA-104.59W70661812W 8Louis Brown Athletic Center
 
Degaz-RU said:
There is precedent for this, although it's 35 years ago. In 1988-89, Rutgers was 6-10 more than midway through the season, and then we ripped off 9 wins over our next 11 games to go 15-12 overall (13-5 in the Atlantic Ten, good for 3rd place). We then won all three games to win the Atlantic Ten title and get the automatic berth to the NCAA Tournament. Including the A-10 Tourney, we won 8 in a row and 10 of our last 11 games.

Different times, different situations, but you never know what can happen in this crazy game of college basketball. The lightbulb CAN suddenly go on.

GDateTypeOpponentConfSRSTmOppOTWLStreakArena
GDateTypeOpponentConfSRSTmOppOTWLStreakArena
1Fri, Nov 25, 1988REGRiderECC-17.50W826510W 1Louis Brown Athletic Center
2Sat, Dec 3, 1988REGMassachusettsA-10-10.59W786120W 2Louis Brown Athletic Center
3Mon, Dec 5, 1988REGNorthwesternBig Ten5.05L697521L 1Louis Brown Athletic Center
4Sat, Dec 10, 1988REG@George WashingtonA-10-14.42W887131W 1Charles E. Smith Center
5Tue, Dec 13, 1988REG@Seton Hall (17)Big East20.91L709632L 1Brendan Byrne Arena
6Sat, Dec 17, 1988REGPrincetonIvy-2.17W696342W 1Louis Brown Athletic Center
7Tue, Dec 27, 1988REGSyracuse (3)Big East22.31L8110043L 1Louis Brown Athletic Center
8Fri, Dec 30, 1988REGLafayetteECC-6.10L556044L 2Louis Brown Athletic Center
9Tue, Jan 3, 1989REGMiami (FL)Ind2.86L949945L 3Louis Brown Athletic Center
10Thu, Jan 5, 1989REGRhode IslandA-10-1.84W877755W 1Louis Brown Athletic Center
11Tue, Jan 10, 1989REG@TempleA-108.10L798556L 1McGonigle Hall
12Sat, Jan 14, 1989REG@West VirginiaA-1011.05L709057L 2WVU Coliseum
13Wed, Jan 18, 1989REGNSt. John's (NY)Big East9.84L616258L 3
14Sat, Jan 21, 1989REGDuquesneA-10-2.74W1028768W 1Louis Brown Athletic Center
15Tue, Jan 24, 1989REG@Notre DameInd11.31L638569L 1Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center
16Sat, Jan 28, 1989REG@MassachusettsA-10-10.59L89105610L 2Curry Hicks Cage
17Mon, Jan 30, 1989REGSt. BonaventureA-10-10.39W7950710W 1Louis Brown Athletic Center
18Thu, Feb 2, 1989REGPenn StateA-104.59W8783810W 2Louis Brown Athletic Center
19Sun, Feb 5, 1989REGWest Virginia (18)A-1011.05L5860811L 1Louis Brown Athletic Center
20Thu, Feb 9, 1989REG@DuquesneA-10-2.74W7974911W 1A.J. Palumbo Center
21Sat, Feb 11, 1989REGSaint Joseph'sA-10-8.66W91551011W 2Louis Brown Athletic Center
22Mon, Feb 13, 1989REG@Penn StateA-104.59L65931012L 1Rec Hall
23Sat, Feb 18, 1989REGGeorge WashingtonA-10-14.42W80651112W 1Louis Brown Athletic Center
24Mon, Feb 20, 1989REG@Saint Joseph'sA-10-8.66W76741212W 2Alumni Memorial Fieldhouse
25Thu, Feb 23, 1989REGTempleA-108.10W77641312W 3Louis Brown Athletic Center
26Sat, Feb 25, 1989REG@St. BonaventureA-10-10.39W83801412W 4Reilly Center
27Wed, Mar 1, 1989REG@Rhode IslandA-10-1.84W67661512W 5Keaney Gymnasium
28Sun, Mar 5, 1989CTOURNNSt. BonaventureA-10-10.39W100671612W 6The Palestra
29Mon, Mar 6, 1989CTOURN@TempleA-108.10W62591712W 7The Palestra
30Thu, Mar 9, 1989CTOURNPenn StateA-104.59W70661812W 8Louis Brown Athletic Center
Click to expand...
The 90-91 example with very high expectations and 7-6 start fits best

of course a10 competition isnt the same as Big 10
 
yeah i mean its going to be a how he feels kinda of thing just like the other night, he will be out there its how long he plays

makes sense to keep Purdue guessing
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Richie O

Basketball Rutgers Basketball outlasts Penn State in wild, fast-paced affair

Replies
494
Views
29K
Men's Basketball
AdventureHasAName
AdventureHasAName
Richie O

Basketball Rutgers Basketball outlasts Penn State in wild, fast-paced affair

Replies
75
Views
4K
The Round Table
Richie O
Richie O
Richie O

Football GAMEDAY THREAD: Rutgers Football vs. Maryland

Replies
886
Views
14K
The Round Table
DaveSNJ
DaveSNJ
Richie O

Football GAMEDAY THREAD: Rutgers Football vs. Maryland

Replies
672
Views
18K
Rutgers Football
ashokan
ashokan
Richie O

Football GAMEDAY THREAD: Rutgers Football versus UCLA

Replies
833
Views
14K
The Round Table
BIGRUBIGDBIGredmachine
BIGRUBIGDBIGredmachine
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back