MUST WIN TONIGHT



Not just to keep hopes alive for NCAAT, but to keep their chances of making the B1G Tourney alive (can't believe we're saying this and it's early January)



- Pikiell must continue to shake up the lineup with Grant and Acuff (truly believe Acuff can play alongside Dylan in the backcourt)

- Need SMART production from Acuff (no forced shots & also drive the lane, historically VERY good free-throw shooter)

- More Lathan and less Ogbole (Although both really can't defend well, Lathan is better offensive player)

- NEED LATHAN TO BE UNSELFISH AND KICK IT OUT, he sometimes has the habit of being selfish with the basketball

- Dylan must be near 100% tonight (if Dylan is still overcoming his illness, there's almost no chance Rutgers can win)

- J-Will and J-Mike must be on the floor at all times for defensive purposes BUT not both at the same time (neither can really shoot it, although J-Will is fairly decent from mid-range)

- MUST RUN MORE HIGH BALL SCREENS TO FREE UP THREE-POINT SHOOTERS

- FOR THE LOVE OF GOD, ACE NEEDS TO MAKE HIS FREE-THROWS

- Stop giving up so many offensive rebounds



A laundry list of items but this is really what needs to happen to win.