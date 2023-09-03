ADVERTISEMENT

Football GAME THREAD: Rutgers Football vs. Northwestern

Richie O

Richie O

Hall of Famer
Staff
Mar 21, 2016
46,945
160,463
113
South Amboy, NJ
  • Like
Reactions: mildone and BeantownKnight
Chop GIF by Rutgers Football
 
Anyone else watching USA v Lithuanian as a pre-game?
This isn’t a good way to start off the day.
 
Has Sam Brown been practicing fully and scrimmaging during camp?

Did we ever get acknowledgment he was fully healthy?
 
WhiteBus said:
Lots better on TV this morning. Premier League, Vuelta Espana, Walker Cup Final, F1. All going on now
Click to expand...

Liverpool is up!
My neighbor in the doors was a huge soccer fan. He got us all into Liverpool (his favorite team). Been a casual Liverpool fan since.

Seems to be about the only thing going well today.
 
… can someone explain the Sam brown situation ? Is this a continuation from last year or new injury
 
NickRU714 said:
Liverpool is up!
My neighbor in the doors was a huge soccer fan. He got us all into Liverpool (his favorite team). Been a casual Liverpool fan since.

Seems to be about the only thing going well today.
Click to expand...
There is American, Sepp Kuss, leading the Vuelta Espana. The first American to lead a Grand Tour since Chris Horner in 2013 in the Vuelta.
 
  • Like
Reactions: NickRU714
I mean, c’mon. Can we just friggin once not have a massive black cloud hanging over us? What do we have, one RB if Brown can’t play? Doesn’t bode well for the improvement in offense we’re all hoping to see.
 
  • Like
Reactions: Visengoth
Its great being a Rutgers fan. Always positive news. Lol. So our Star RB, our versatile RB and one of our best transfer WR not playing. Waiting on all the excuses from Coach when we lose.
 
NW isn’t OSU but wonder if we might not try the kill the clock strategy IU tried on OSU because of the new clock rules. Don’t expect to see the option like IU but anything to make the game go by quicker.
 
rutgersguy1 said:
NW isn’t OSU but wonder if we might not try the kill the clock strategy IU tried on OSU because of the new clock rules. Don’t expect to see the option like IU but anything to make the game go by quicker.
Click to expand...
Nothing inspires confidence in fans, players, and recruits like "we just want the clock to hit all zeroes as fast as possible so we can get the heck out of there, hopefully with a win". Glad I watched Colorado vs TCU yesterday because this isn't the main course.
 
  • Like
Reactions: Knightmoves, GeoRingoes and drewbagel423
I was wondering how RU would work in all of the backs. Lol well at least there's a better chance I get to see what jashawn Benjamin can do...Al shadee salaam should get a nice opportunity as well ..those seem to be the rbs with the most juice anyway...let's see what type of skill guys we have...
 
  • Like
Reactions: GeoRingoes
rurichdog said:
Nothing inspires confidence in fans, players, and recruits like "we just want the clock to hit all zeroes as fast as possible so we can get the heck out of there, hopefully with a win". Glad I watched Colorado vs TCU yesterday because this isn't the main course.
Click to expand...
Certainly not the ideal but whatever it takes.
 
LOL I have DirectTv how do you watch this game I also have Paramount + as well
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Richie O

Football GAMEDAY THREAD -- Rutgers Football vs. No. 1 Ohio State

Replies
868
Views
17K
Rutgers Football
pmvon
P
Richie O

Football Wisconsin defeats Rutgers, 24-13

Replies
1K
Views
25K
Rutgers Football
yesrutgers01
yesrutgers01
Richie O

Football GAME THREAD: Rutgers Football vs. Northwestern

Replies
722
Views
11K
The Round Table
DaveSNJ
DaveSNJ
Richie O

Football GAMEDAY THREAD -- Rutgers Football vs. Indiana

Replies
688
Views
15K
Rutgers Football
RU#1fan
RU#1fan
Richie O

Football GAME THREAD: Rutgers Football vs. Wagner

Replies
187
Views
7K
Rutgers Football
Knight Shift
Knight Shift
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back